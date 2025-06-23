Situated Just Outside Salt Lake City Is Utah's Charming Mountain Town Full Of History And Art

For those looking to visit Utah but wanting to skip out on the crowds in nearby Salt Lake City or Park City, Ogden is a great hidden gem that offers outdoor activities, history, arts, and all the charm of a small town. Ogden is at the foothills of the Wasatch Range, and travelers visiting Ogden can easily visit the Great Salt Lake, Sardine Peak, and Powder Mountain. Powder Mountain was named in Time as one of The World's Greatest Places of 2025, and offers 5,000 skiable acres. For those interested in visiting Utah in the winter, be sure to check out the Brian Head Ski Resort, an uncrowded and affordable option.

In town, travelers can enjoy meals at Ogden mainstays like Harp and Hound, an upscale pub offering local beers, La Crepe OG, which offers unique creations like cheesecake crepes and churro crepes, or Slackwater pizzeria, a locally-owned restaurant serving artisanal pizzas. Visitors should be sure to walk down Historic 25th Street or 9 Rails District to get a sense of the town.

Ogden is about a 40-minute drive from the Salt Lake City International Airport or about an hour-and-a-half trip on public transit. While Ogden itself is a fairly walkable town, visitors who plan on doing activities outside the city should plan on renting a car, using a rideshare service or public transportation. For those driving, be aware of the unexpected law that motorists should know before driving in Utah.