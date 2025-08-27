How Clean Is The Air You're Breathing In On A Plane? What You Need To Know About Your Health While Flying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like most people, you probably worry about your health on a flight. You may look up the dirtiest airplane surfaces to make sure you're not touching anything germy. You might avoid drinks with ice cubes during your flight because the water tanks may not be cleaned as often as they should be. You could even fly with a mask on. Another thing you may be concerned about is the cleanliness of the air inside the plane, particularly on long flights. There is good news and bad news on that front. First, airlines actually do have a good system for purifying the air. Dr. Charles Gerba, environmental microbiologist at the University of Arizona at Tucson told NBC, "Airplane air isn't as bad as most people envision. ... On a trip, it's more likely that the food you eat and the things you touch will make you sick."

In fact, most planes use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to clean the air of contaminants. Generally, roughly 40% of the air goes through these filters, while the remaining 60% comes in from outside of the plane. Air-purifying expert with the RGF Environmental Group, Tony Julian, told National Geographic that the filters "block and capture 99.97% of airborne particles over 0.3 micron in size." For additional protection, the air blows down from above you, so the movement is up and down, rather than across all the people in front of or behind you (reducing the risk of breathing in the same airborne germs as other passengers). Still, there are some things on the plane that can make you sick, so you should know how to protect yourself.