The Trendy Item That Is Truly Game-Changing To Bring To An All-Inclusive Resort Getaway

Sunscreen, swimwear, and flip-flops are probably the first things you pack when preparing for an all-inclusive resort vacation, but there's one underrated item that seasoned vacationers swear by: an insulated tumbler.

At tropical destinations, heat and humidity are no joke, and no one enjoys sipping a watery piña colada or a lukewarm margarita. Drinks served in standard resort cups, often thin plastic or Styrofoam, warm up quickly under the sun. An insulated tumbler, however, can keep your drink ice-cold for 12 to 48 hours (depending on the brand) and preserve the chill and flavor, as they are designed with vacuum-sealed technology that prevents heat transfer. Not only that, a recent NIST study highlighted that single-use beverage cups exposed to hot water release trillions of nanoplastic particles into the drink within 20 minutes — making reusable tumblers preferable.

One of the most underrated perks of bringing your own tumbler is that it lets you spend less time waiting at the bar and more time actually enjoying your vacation. Resort bars can get crowded, especially during peak afternoon hours. Instead of heading back for refills every 20 minutes, you can hand your large tumbler to the bartender and ask for a double or even triple serving. The average disposable cup at a resort holds 8–10 ounces, while most insulated tumblers range from 20 to 40 ounces, effectively cutting down at least two extra trips for every drink. Many resort staff are familiar with this routine and appreciate the convenience.