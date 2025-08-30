The Trendy Item That Is Truly Game-Changing To Bring To An All-Inclusive Resort Getaway
Sunscreen, swimwear, and flip-flops are probably the first things you pack when preparing for an all-inclusive resort vacation, but there's one underrated item that seasoned vacationers swear by: an insulated tumbler.
At tropical destinations, heat and humidity are no joke, and no one enjoys sipping a watery piña colada or a lukewarm margarita. Drinks served in standard resort cups, often thin plastic or Styrofoam, warm up quickly under the sun. An insulated tumbler, however, can keep your drink ice-cold for 12 to 48 hours (depending on the brand) and preserve the chill and flavor, as they are designed with vacuum-sealed technology that prevents heat transfer. Not only that, a recent NIST study highlighted that single-use beverage cups exposed to hot water release trillions of nanoplastic particles into the drink within 20 minutes — making reusable tumblers preferable.
One of the most underrated perks of bringing your own tumbler is that it lets you spend less time waiting at the bar and more time actually enjoying your vacation. Resort bars can get crowded, especially during peak afternoon hours. Instead of heading back for refills every 20 minutes, you can hand your large tumbler to the bartender and ask for a double or even triple serving. The average disposable cup at a resort holds 8–10 ounces, while most insulated tumblers range from 20 to 40 ounces, effectively cutting down at least two extra trips for every drink. Many resort staff are familiar with this routine and appreciate the convenience.
You're also doing your part in taking care of Mother Earth!
Many resorts are taking steps to become more sustainable by phasing out single-use plastics and Styrofoam. However, not all destinations have made the full switch yet, and plastic cups are extremely resistant to natural breakdown; they can persist and release chemicals for about 450 years, a timeframe in which animals can ingest them (via World Wildlife Fund). According to Booking.com, 74% of travellers say that traveling more sustainably in general is important to them, and with a $25–$40 insulated tumbler, you're aligning your habits with a growing movement of conscious travelers who want their vacations to leave memories, not microplastics, behind.
A floating insulated tumbler is an even more convenient choice if you're planning to spend time in the pool — and trust us, there are a lot of amazing all-inclusive resort pools. You can keep your drink close without needing to hold it or leave it by your chair. Leaving your drink unattended on the pool's edge or a nearby table puts it at risk of being knocked over or, worse, tampered with. And holding a drink while you're in the water isn't ideal either; if you slip or lose your balance, your drink could end up spilling into the pool. With a tumbler, just make sure the lid is secure, and your drink can float right next to you. If you already have a favorite insulated tumbler that doesn't float, there's no need to replace it. Just pair it with a foam or an inflatable floating drink holder, which typically costs between $17 and $25.