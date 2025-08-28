Kauai's Tough Trail With Nā Pali Coast Views Rewards Hikers With A Magical Waterfall Swimming Pool
While every island in Hawaii is spectacular in its own way, only Kauai has earned the moniker of the "Garden Isle." The oldest of the Hawaiian Islands, Kauai is renowned for its stunning natural scenery with lush rainforests and emerald-hued mountains that meet soft-sand beaches and turquoise waters. Yet, Kauai doesn't make many visitors' Hawaii itineraries. In 2024, the island saw fewer visitors than the other major islands — just 1.4 million visitors compared to Oahu's 5.8 million, Maui's 2.3 million, and 1.7 million on the Big Island, according to data from Hawaii Guide. There's plenty for visitors to do in Kauai, but experiencing the island's incredible natural attractions should be at the top of the list. Kauai boasts one of the best coastlines anywhere in the world, the Nā Pali Coast. If you want to see this stunning area for yourself, one of the best ways to do so is hiking the Hanakāpīʻai Falls Trail.
The Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park encompasses most of Kauai's northwest shore and is known for its beautiful, waterfall-dotted mountainsides and jagged, rainforest-covered peaks. However, the Nā Pali Coast is remote and hard-to-access as Kauai's main coastal highway does not go to the park. The Kalalau Trail — an arduous, 22-mile roundtrip backpacking route that's been named one of the most dangerous hikes in the U.S. — is the only way to access this remote area by land. But you don't have to brave the entire Kalalau Trail to experience the rugged beauty of the Nā Pali Coast. The shorter trek to Hanakāpīʻai Falls offers a challenging, yet equally rewarding adventure for day hikers.
Explore the beautiful and rugged Nā Pali Coast
The hike to Hanakāpīʻai Falls isn't for the faint of heart. For starters, the 8-mile out-and-back trail has about 2,300 feet of elevation gain. It follows the first few miles of the Kalalau Trail before veering inland on an unmaintained trail through a lush, tropical rainforest, ending at a spectacular, 300-foot waterfall where you can enjoy a quick dip before heading back the way you came. The Hanakāpīʻai Falls trail begins at Ke'e Beach in Hā'ena State Park. Follow signs for the Kalalau Trail. The trail begins with a steep climb through the rainforest before becoming a wide, red dirt path.
From there, the trail hugs the coast, traveling along the lip of the cliffs and bringing hikers to the occasional overlook. As you hike, you'll be afforded stunning vista after vista of the Nā Pali Coast with its rugged peaks cloaked in lush, green forests that meet the vibrant blue ocean. After two miles — and one stream crossing — you'll reach the beautiful Hanakāpīʻai Beach. This massive, sandy stretch of shoreline is a popular place for sunbathing and picnicking, but strong rip currents mean swimming is not advised here. Instead, relax and enjoy watching the waves crash onto the shore and soak in the views of the valley behind.
Hiking past Hanakāpīʻai Beach on the Kalalau Trail requires an overnight backpacking permit. To get to Hanakāpīʻai Falls, head inland from the beach and follow the trail up the stream and into the valley. This part of the trail is much more technical as you'll navigate over sharp, slippery rocks and fallen trees, crossing the stream several more times as you ascend to the falls. After another approximately 2 miles, you'll reach Hanakāpīʻai Falls, an incredible 300-foot waterfall with a pool below that's a great spot for swimming. Officials and visitors recommend budgeting a full day to hike this trail, which gives you plenty of time to enjoy the falls and the beach and make it back to the state park before dark.
Tips for hiking the Hanakāpīʻai Falls Trail
There are a few things to know before embarking on the hike to Hanakāpīʻai Falls. To combat overcrowding and preserve the islands' incredible natural resources, several state parks in Hawaii, including Hā'ena State Park, now limit the number of people who can visit per day. To hike the Hanakāpīʻai Falls Trail, you'll need to plan ahead as Hā'ena State Park requires an advance reservation to enter the park. Park entry reservations are $5 and are available 30 days in advance. It's best to keep your plans flexible if you're visiting Kauai in case the date you want to hike the trail is sold out.
Hā'ena State Park, where the trailhead is located, is a little over an hour drive from Kauai's Lihue Airport. Parking is very limited in the park, especially for non-Hawaii residents. The best way to access this trail is to take the shuttle to Hā'ena State Park from the nearby town of Hanalei, which runs daily every 20 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Parking in Hanalei is free, but you'll need to purchase a combined shuttle and park entry pass to board the bus and get into the park. It's $40 per adult roundtrip and $25 for children ages 4 to 15. Children under 3 can ride for free. There's also a shuttle from Princeville, where many resorts are located, but it doesn't run as frequently.
The Hanakāpīʻai Falls Trail is rated as hard, and it's only recommended for experienced and able-bodied hikers. AllTrails users recommend wearing sturdy hiking boots or shoes, if you can, and packing a pair of sandals or extra socks for the numerous stream crossings. Hiking poles are also advised for navigating the steep and often muddy terrain. Pay attention to the weather as rain can make the stream crossings dangerous and increase the risk of flash floods. If the Hanakāpīʻai Falls trail seems too strenuous, you might consider checking out Waimea Canyon State Park on the island's western shore instead, which offers miles of hiking trails and panoramic views of the colorful Waimea Canyon, also known as "The Grand Canyon of the Pacific."