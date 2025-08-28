Kauai's Tough Trail With Nā Pali Coast Views Rewards Hikers With A Magical Waterfall Swimming Pool

The hike to Hanakāpīʻai Falls isn't for the faint of heart. For starters, the 8-mile out-and-back trail has about 2,300 feet of elevation gain. It follows the first few miles of the Kalalau Trail before veering inland on an unmaintained trail through a lush, tropical rainforest, ending at a spectacular, 300-foot waterfall where you can enjoy a quick dip before heading back the way you came. The Hanakāpīʻai Falls trail begins at Ke'e Beach in Hā'ena State Park. Follow signs for the Kalalau Trail. The trail begins with a steep climb through the rainforest before becoming a wide, red dirt path.

From there, the trail hugs the coast, traveling along the lip of the cliffs and bringing hikers to the occasional overlook. As you hike, you'll be afforded stunning vista after vista of the Nā Pali Coast with its rugged peaks cloaked in lush, green forests that meet the vibrant blue ocean. After two miles — and one stream crossing — you'll reach the beautiful Hanakāpīʻai Beach. This massive, sandy stretch of shoreline is a popular place for sunbathing and picnicking, but strong rip currents mean swimming is not advised here. Instead, relax and enjoy watching the waves crash onto the shore and soak in the views of the valley behind.

Hiking past Hanakāpīʻai Beach on the Kalalau Trail requires an overnight backpacking permit. To get to Hanakāpīʻai Falls, head inland from the beach and follow the trail up the stream and into the valley. This part of the trail is much more technical as you'll navigate over sharp, slippery rocks and fallen trees, crossing the stream several more times as you ascend to the falls. After another approximately 2 miles, you'll reach Hanakāpīʻai Falls, an incredible 300-foot waterfall with a pool below that's a great spot for swimming. Officials and visitors recommend budgeting a full day to hike this trail, which gives you plenty of time to enjoy the falls and the beach and make it back to the state park before dark.