This Pennsylvania City Is A Charming Haven Of Lakefront Beauty, Walkable Trails, And Quirky Art

As Pennsylvania's only Great Lakes port, Erie offers a blend of small-town atmosphere, history, natural beauty, and creativity. Tucked along the shores of Lake Erie, a lakeside Pennsylvania dream that's also notable vineyard acres and award-winning wines, is a city for those who want to slow down and take in the views. From walking along the bayfront to hiking nature trails and visiting roadside attractions, Erie offers year-round activities for visitors of all ages.

Whether you're arriving by car or air, traveling to Erie is fairly easy. The city center is about a 20-minute drive from Erie International Airport (ERI), with nonstop flights from major airport hubs like Orlando, Tampa, and Charlotte. For those on a road trip, Erie is a short, scenic drive from several major cities, approximately two hours from Pittsburgh, and about 90 minutes from Cleveland, Ohio and Buffalo, New York. Travelers without a car can take the Amtrak Lake Shore Limited train, which connects from New York and Boston to Chicago, stopping at Union Station in downtown Erie. Once in town, you can walk around the downtown and the waterfront areas, but a car or ride share service is recommended for visiting attractions outside the city center.

From waterfront hotels to budget-friendly motels, B&Bs, cabins, campgrounds, and even your boat, Erie offers a variety of accommodations. Although it can be crowded, the best time to visit Erie is during the summer, as it is best for swimming and other water activities. Shoulder season, which is between late May and early June or September and early October, has fewer crowds and better prices for accommodations, and cooler weather. With its accessible waterfront, picturesque parks, and friendly neighborhoods, this city offers many experiences, whether you're planning a quick weekend escape or a more extended stay.