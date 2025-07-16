Lake Erie's Shores Boast A Free-To-Visit Pennsylvania State Park With Scenic Beach Bluffs, Trails, And Views

Being smaller and shallower than some of the other Great Lakes, Lake Erie tends to get less attention as a prime tourist destination. Yet the relatively modest locale does have a surprisingly rich collection of worthwhile lakeside attractions, from New York's fun-filled watersports escape at Buffalo Harbor State Park to Ohio's free amusement park "gem" at Waldameer Park. Between New York and Ohio, however, lies the much shorter Lake Erie coastline of Pennsylvania. Yet Pennsylvania's modest share of Lake Erie is more than enough for some of the best state parks and lakeside attractions, as the gorgeous Erie Bluffs State Park proves. Though it's not quite as large as nearby natural sites, Erie Bluffs is a truly beautiful preserve of the lake's intricate shoreline, boasting both scenic views and important ecosystems.

Erie Bluffs State Park is located just half an hour west of the lakeside city of Erie, and about two hours north of Pittsburgh International Airport. While it's quite accessible from larger cities and major transportation hubs, Erie Bluffs State Park is probably the closest you can get to an untouched Great Lakes coast anywhere on Lake Erie. As per its name, Erie Bluffs State Park protects a chain of photo-worthy bluffs rising dramatically over the water, interspersed with lovely beaches and wooded areas. In addition to its coastal resources, Erie Bluffs also protects a rich network of forests, sand barrens, and wetlands, all connected by numerous top hiking trails. Even better, Erie Bluffs State Park is completely free!