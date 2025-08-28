This Wildly Popular Florida Destination Is Easily One Of The Deadliest Beaches In America

Florida may have some of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S., but it turns out all that beauty comes with a price. New Smyrna Beach is located on Florida's eastern coast, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach. Volusia County as a whole is a very popular destination, drawing as many as 10 million visitors per year. Despite the county's popularity — and New Smyrna Beach's popularity specifically — Tideschart research (via Fox 13 News) shows that New Smyrna is actually the deadliest beach in America.

New Smyrna Beach had the highest number of shark attacks and rip current fatalities. The news outlet noted that as many as 277 shark attacks were reported there between the 1880s and today, and 12 people died in the surf zone, mostly due to rip currents, between 2010 and 2024. In fact, New Smyrna Beach is listed among the most dangerous shark-infested beaches in the world. However, it's not clear if any of those 277 shark attacks were also fatal, as fatal shark attacks in general are very rare. Rip currents tend to be more dangerous, as they can cause drowning by dragging people out to sea, where they can't always swim back to shore.

While rip currents and sharks have been the most common causes for concern at New Smyrna Beach, this beach has other deadly factors to consider. In June 2025, a 29-year-old Colorado man died on the beach after being struck by lightning, according to The Denver Post. Perhaps the most alarming factor in this incident, however, was that there was no storm overhead when the lightning strike occurred — the strike came from a storm miles away.