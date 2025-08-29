This 'Gateway To The North Shore' Is An Oahu Surfing Mecca With Snorkeling, Trails, And Island Flavors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's always a debate as to which of Hawaii's Big Five islands is the best for travelers, and by a number of metrics Oahu tends to land somewhere near the top of the list. Not only is Oahu considered the cheapest Hawaiian island to visit as a budget-conscious tourist, Oahu is considered a snorkeler's paradise, with relaxing pristine waters matched by a totally chilled vibe in many of the island's best resorts.
However, you don't necessarily have to head to Honolulu to experience the best Oahu has to offer — in fact, if you head slightly off the beaten path you're likely to have the time of your life. Haleiwa is one little-known Oahu destination that has long been a draw for surfers seeking the next big wave, and it's quietly gaining a reputation as a snorkeler's paradise. Haleiwa Ali'i Beach Park is a family-friendly stretch of sandy coast which allows easy access for swimmers and snorkelers, the latter of which can explore the nearby coral reefs and encounter vivid fish and, if you're sharp-eyed, you may even catch sight of sea turtles. Be sure to bring reef-friendly sunscreen like Blue Lizard to keep the ocean here healthy.
But it's not just the waters at Haleiwa that make it so appealing. The area is great for both hiking and biking, with trails that take you into the surrounding forests and allow you to explore the lush landscape. Meanwhile, the town itself is excellent for local cuisine, with great restaurants, lively bars, and comfortable places to stay.
Hiking near Haleiwa
Away from the beach, there are several notable trails you should definitely check out on any trip to Haleiwa. The ʻEhukai Pillbox Trail is highly rated among hikers. Short and family-friendly, the 90-minute route takes you east of the town and up into the hills, rewarding you with spectacular coastal views as you ascend. It's especially beautiful at sunset, so bring lightweight headlamps ideal for hiking so you can safely find your way back to Haleiwa — and be sure to wear grippy hiking shoes as this trail gets slippery in the rain.
Just in from Sunset Beach is the Jeep Road Loop, but this is no paved road with ATVs on it. The mostly shaded 2.4-mile loop is rated as easy and it takes hikers through dense coastal rainforest with little elevation gain and lots of birds and wildlife. It can take about an hour to make the loop — if you don't accidentally take one of the many connected paths — so download a trail map before you go. There can be quite a lot of mosquitos (like any trail on Oahu), so bring bug spray considering the recent outbreak of dengue fever in Hawaii.
Just a 12-minute drive north along the coast will take you to the beautiful Waimea Valley Trail. Hike a paved (but at times steep) road just a few miles inland to the stunning Waimea Falls, where you can even take a dip to cool off — as long as there's been rain, otherwise it may be dry. There is an entry fee for the Waimea Valley Trail which you can pay and reserve entry in advance. If you plan to swim in the pool beneath the falls, a life-vest is required.
Where to eat, drink, and sleep in Haleiwa
Haleiwa is a great place to enjoy top classic Hawaiian dishes after a long session snorkeling at the beach or hiking in the mountains, with several great quality restaurants centrally located. The Haleiwa Beach House is a prime spot to enjoy the island's famous seafood while watching the sunset, with the catch of the day served grilled with ginger scallion buerre blanc and pak choi. They also serve must-try Hawaiian cuisine, such as kalua pork, a traditional smoked dish served at luau feasts, and poke bowls, which are Japanese-influenced rice dishes typically featuring fresh fish, vegetables, and a rich sauce.
Haleiwa Joe's is another local favorite, with a beautiful terrace and lawn for al fresco dining. It focuses on locally-sourced ingredients to provide a seasonal menu, including a seafood grill at lunch and delicacies such as mauka makai, a braised short rib dish, at dinner.
There are several campsites in and around Haleiwa, which could be a good choice if you're really looking to connect with the great outdoors during your time on Oahu. Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, which is located on a peninsula, is one picturesque option, but be sure to secure a camping permit before you pitch up. For a touch more comfort, you can also rent a beach bungalow, Ke Iki bungalows even offer direct beach access. Alternatively, you could book accommodation in Honolulu; despite being on the other side of the island, the city is just a 40-minute drive from Haleiwa, making it an easy day tripping option by car. Before you hop on your flight to Honolulu, check out more amazing experiences you can only have on Oahu.