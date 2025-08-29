This 'Gateway To The North Shore' Is An Oahu Surfing Mecca With Snorkeling, Trails, And Island Flavors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's always a debate as to which of Hawaii's Big Five islands is the best for travelers, and by a number of metrics Oahu tends to land somewhere near the top of the list. Not only is Oahu considered the cheapest Hawaiian island to visit as a budget-conscious tourist, Oahu is considered a snorkeler's paradise, with relaxing pristine waters matched by a totally chilled vibe in many of the island's best resorts.

However, you don't necessarily have to head to Honolulu to experience the best Oahu has to offer — in fact, if you head slightly off the beaten path you're likely to have the time of your life. Haleiwa is one little-known Oahu destination that has long been a draw for surfers seeking the next big wave, and it's quietly gaining a reputation as a snorkeler's paradise. Haleiwa Ali'i Beach Park is a family-friendly stretch of sandy coast which allows easy access for swimmers and snorkelers, the latter of which can explore the nearby coral reefs and encounter vivid fish and, if you're sharp-eyed, you may even catch sight of sea turtles. Be sure to bring reef-friendly sunscreen like Blue Lizard to keep the ocean here healthy.

But it's not just the waters at Haleiwa that make it so appealing. The area is great for both hiking and biking, with trails that take you into the surrounding forests and allow you to explore the lush landscape. Meanwhile, the town itself is excellent for local cuisine, with great restaurants, lively bars, and comfortable places to stay.