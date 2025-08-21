What Tourists Need To Know About The Highly Unusual Outbreak Of This Dangerous Illness In Hawaii

If you are infected, watch for flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches, joint and muscle pain, and rashes. Signs of dengue typically appear within four to seven days after being bitten and can last up to two weeks. Most people recover from the virus in a week or two, but in severe cases, known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, people have reported blood clots, abnormal bleeding, or dangerously low blood pressure that can cause shock. In rare instances, this can be fatal without proper care.

Scientists have not created a vaccine to prevent the dengue virus yet, so the most protective measure is to avoid mosquito bites, especially in affected areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to avoid mosquito bites is by wearing long sleeves and pants and using bug repellent with ingredients like DEET. For an extra layer of protection, try the simple TikTok camping hack of burning coffee grounds to keep mosquitoes away. Controlling the population is another way to help lower the cases. Hawaii's health department has asked residents to remove standing water to limit mosquitoes' breeding grounds.

It can be difficult to diagnose as symptoms overlap with other viruses and diseases. The best way to determine if it is dengue fever is to share your medical and travel history with your doctor and undergo a blood test. If you are bitten, medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of fluids, resting, and taking over-the-counter medication, like Tylenol. Though dengue cases are still rare in Hawaii, the current outbreak is a reminder to take precautions against mosquito bites. Staying informed and prepared ensures you can enjoy your time on the islands' beauty with peace of mind.