The World's First Tunnel To Connect Two Countries Is In This Incredible Midwest State

Michigan is widely known for its contributions to cars in the 20th century. However, at the end of the 19th century, the state came into the spotlight with another modern engineering marvel that connected two countries via an underwater train tunnel. Nearly a century before the tunnel connecting England and France was built below the English Channel, engineers connected the U.S. and Canada under the St. Clair River, creating the world's first international tunnel. This 6,026-foot passageway, running from Port Huron, Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario, operated for over 100 years, until it was closed off in 1994 after a modern replacement was constructed.

As far back as 1886, Grand Trunk Railway envisioned a submarine tunnel as the most economically viable and efficient way to keep trains moving between Chicago and Ontario. Grand Trunk's chief engineer, Joseph Hobson, led the construction; on both sides of the border, workers shoveled out clay by horse and buggy and erected a cast iron lining in an airlocked environment as they moved toward the middle, earning just a few cents an hour. When the tunnel was finished, both ends were misaligned by only 0.25 inches, proving that it was possible not only to construct an underwater railway tunnel through porous soil but also to remove water as a key bottleneck for passengers and cargo. Despite its significance as a National Historic Landmark and similar practices used in building New York's chaotic subway system a decade later, there are few markers other than a small green sign off 16th Street, at the entrance to Port Huron Station.