This Underrated Kansas City Has Fascinating Civil War History Sites And Outdoor Recreation

Civil War history buffs might frequent popular sites like Gettysburg and Fort Sumter, but the under-the-radar Kansas city of Pleasanton often goes overlooked by history and nature lovers alike. If you're looking for a mix of education and relaxation in the heart of the Midwest, you've come to the right place.

Located just over an hour drive south of Kansas City and about an hour and 15 minutes from Kansas City International Airport, Pleasanton is the gateway to east Kansas and everything the region has to offer. It's a small city of 1,434 situated just off U.S. Route 69, the same route as the scenic Frontier Military Historic Byway, a crucial corridor during the war that today stretches from the Kansas-Missouri border south of Baxter Springs to Leavenworth north of Kansas City. The town name itself is a part of Civil War history; it was named after General Alfred Pleasonton who defeated Confederate forces at the Battle of Mine Creek, the largest Civil War battle fought in Kansas. The city of Pleasanton was built on and around the battlefield site and founded in 1869, just five years after the October 1864 battle and four years after the end of the war.

In addition to the antebellum and Civil War history sites around Pleasanton, there's plenty of natural beauty to absorb at the Marais des Cygnes National Wildlife Refuge, an outdoor recreation hotspot located 10 minutes north of town. Whatever you're looking for in this rural Kansas escape, chances are you'll find it here.