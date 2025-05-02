This Under-The-Radar Artsy Kansas City Offers A Midwest Escape Blending Outdoor Fun And Downtown Amenities
For some, Kansas has the misguided reputation of being a flyover state. But for those in the know, there's plenty to see and do in the Sunflower State. And if you're looking for a place with engaging public art, easy access to miles of trails across beautiful park lands, delightful downtown celebrations, and delicious food, look no further than Overland Park, Kansas, about a 30-minute drive (depending on traffic) from the Kansas City International Airport.
Overland Park has some fantastic museums. The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the Johnson County Community College campus gets tens of thousands of visitors every year to see its impressive collection of artwork of all kinds spread over 11 galleries. Bonus, it's free! And the Museum at Prairiefire building is a work of art within its own right; it was designed by architect Jonathan Kharfen to mimic the look of the prairie when it's on fire. Kansas is home to the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies, about two hours from Overland Park, and fire is vital to this unique ecosystem. Inside the museum is a mix of STEAM exhibits, especially fun for families and kids. It's $5 to get in for everyone ages 3 and up.
The third Friday of each month is Art Night in downtown with a number of art galleries and shops, like 80 Santa Fe Art Gallery and InterUrban ArtHouse, putting on special events celebrating local artists. And there's also some great live theater in Overland Park. One renowned spot is The White Theatre at The J, and at The New Theatre and Restaurant, you can get dinner and a show.
Explore the beauty of the outdoors in and around Overland Park
You can enjoy more outdoor art throughout Overland Park, like the large birds at the entrance to downtown and the colorful murals in downtown, including an homage to the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl wins. And of course, there are the sculptures at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
The arboretum is 300 acres of beautifully manicured themed gardens and miles of paved and unpaved trails. The 0.4-mile trail through the International Sculpture Garden is a particular highlight for art lovers. The arboretum puts on special events throughout the year with music nights and movie screenings once a month during the summer, and in the winter, it's transformed with lights and luminaries that you can see during special evening events. The LongHouse Visitor Center at the arboretum is free to visit. It overlooks the gardens, and it has an art gallery, cafe, and gift shop. Beyond the visitor center, entrance to the arboretum costs $7 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6 to 17.
Just about 10 minutes from the arboretum is Camp Branch Glade. It's a 58-acre park with a picnic area and a few miles of trails through the forest and along limestone ridges. If you're looking for longer trails, the Indian Creek Bike and Hike Trail runs for 10 miles through Overland Park, joining Foxhill South Park with Forest Creek Park along the creek. And about 20 minutes from downtown Overland Park is Shawnee Mission Park. It has miles of hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian trails as well as a large lake, open for boating and fishing.
Overland Park hosts beloved annual events downtown and is home to some great barbecue
Overland Park really shines during the spring and summer. It hosts an annual art fair in downtown in June. And on the second Thursday of each month during the summer, you can enjoy a free concert at Thompson Park. To enjoy some of the best local produce, the downtown Overland Park farmers' market runs Saturday from late April through late September and on Wednesdays from June to early September. You can find everything from homemade pasta to blueberries to bison meat.
After a day on the trails or exploring the art of Overland Park, there's little better than some Kansas City barbecue; it's a can't-miss experience when you're here. While there's great debate over the best places to enjoy barbecue in the area, Overland Park has some award-winning spots worth trying out to find your own personal favorite. Q39 South is a popular go-to for locals. It can get busy (which is always a good sign for a restaurant), so make a reservation if you don't want to wait. Jack Stack Barbecue is another beloved spot. This family-owned restaurant dates back to the 1950s, and its Overland Park restaurant is one of six in the Kansas City area.
While you're exploring northeastern Kansas, check out Leavenworth, Kansas' oldest city, with European-inspired architecture and unique shops. It's about 45 minutes from Overland Park. And Kansas City, Missouri with its vibrant nightlife is about 20 minutes away.