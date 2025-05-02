This Under-The-Radar Artsy Kansas City Offers A Midwest Escape Blending Outdoor Fun And Downtown Amenities

For some, Kansas has the misguided reputation of being a flyover state. But for those in the know, there's plenty to see and do in the Sunflower State. And if you're looking for a place with engaging public art, easy access to miles of trails across beautiful park lands, delightful downtown celebrations, and delicious food, look no further than Overland Park, Kansas, about a 30-minute drive (depending on traffic) from the Kansas City International Airport.

Overland Park has some fantastic museums. The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the Johnson County Community College campus gets tens of thousands of visitors every year to see its impressive collection of artwork of all kinds spread over 11 galleries. Bonus, it's free! And the Museum at Prairiefire building is a work of art within its own right; it was designed by architect Jonathan Kharfen to mimic the look of the prairie when it's on fire. Kansas is home to the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies, about two hours from Overland Park, and fire is vital to this unique ecosystem. Inside the museum is a mix of STEAM exhibits, especially fun for families and kids. It's $5 to get in for everyone ages 3 and up.

The third Friday of each month is Art Night in downtown with a number of art galleries and shops, like 80 Santa Fe Art Gallery and InterUrban ArtHouse, putting on special events celebrating local artists. And there's also some great live theater in Overland Park. One renowned spot is The White Theatre at The J, and at The New Theatre and Restaurant, you can get dinner and a show.