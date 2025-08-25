Did A Spirit Airlines Flight Go Over A Hurricane In The Bermuda Triangle Without Telling Passengers?
Although Spirit Airlines was named the best airline in America in 2025, it has long been shrouded in controversy. From its bankruptcy woes to its latest dress code change, the carrier can't seem to catch a break. In August 2025, they once again came under fire when Spirit Airlines flight NK2298 allegedly flew over Hurricane Erin in the Bermuda Triangle. To make matters worse, there is a possibility that passengers had no idea that this even happened. Ultimately, the pilot can decide whether or not to communicate with travelers about weather-related situations. However, at the time of this writing, it's unclear what they did or did not disclose to passengers.
Spirit Airlines flight NK2298 departed from Philadelphia, United States of America. Its destination? San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, at the same time the flight was soaring through the air, Hurricane Erin was brewing near the Caribbean. It was then classified as a Category 4 storm, which can cause widespread destruction on land. According to data from Flightradar24, posted on X (formerly Twitter), this did not deter flight NK2298 from continuing on with its journey. The flight tracker indicated that it may have very well flown through the storm when the aircraft was off the coast of the Dominican Republic. While flight NK2298 arrived in Puerto Rico's capital city without incident or injury, social media users had plenty to say about the situation.
Did Spirit Airlines put passengers in danger?
A Category 4 storm like Hurricane Erin can cause winds to rage at over 130 miles per hour. Needless to say, flying over hurricanes is typically avoided by airlines, but not necessarily so. "Safety is always our top priority," Spirit Airlines said in a statement regarding the Hurricane Erin debacle to Newsweek, "our Pilots followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to San Juan (SJU). Our Operations Control Center closely tracks weather systems and works with our Pilots and ATC to determine flight paths that safely navigate around or above adverse weather conditions."
However, you're likely aware that Spirit Airlines doesn't have the best reputation. When news that flight NK2298 may have flown through Hurricane Erin came to light, many people took to social media to express their thoughts, and many had comical reactions. In a now-viral TikTok by @nrmdls, the content creator weighed in, calling Spirit Airlines "very questionable." Comments agreed with one individual saying, "Spirit airlines is the definition of 'but did you die?'" Another stated, "It's called Spirit for a reason! Have faith, you're gonna need it."
Speaking to USA Today, Michael McCormick, an associate professor in Air Traffic Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, explained that the situation was actually not as threatening as it sounds. "The aircraft was at FL 370 (37,000 feet) and only light turbulence was reported in that area. At that altitude, the aircraft would be above the significant weather with the worst activity to the north of the flight path," he said. It's also worth mentioning that Spirit Airlines is widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in America.