Did A Spirit Airlines Flight Go Over A Hurricane In The Bermuda Triangle Without Telling Passengers?

Although Spirit Airlines was named the best airline in America in 2025, it has long been shrouded in controversy. From its bankruptcy woes to its latest dress code change, the carrier can't seem to catch a break. In August 2025, they once again came under fire when Spirit Airlines flight NK2298 allegedly flew over Hurricane Erin in the Bermuda Triangle. To make matters worse, there is a possibility that passengers had no idea that this even happened. Ultimately, the pilot can decide whether or not to communicate with travelers about weather-related situations. However, at the time of this writing, it's unclear what they did or did not disclose to passengers.

Spirit Airlines flight NK2298 departed from Philadelphia, United States of America. Its destination? San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, at the same time the flight was soaring through the air, Hurricane Erin was brewing near the Caribbean. It was then classified as a Category 4 storm, which can cause widespread destruction on land. According to data from Flightradar24, posted on X (formerly Twitter), this did not deter flight NK2298 from continuing on with its journey. The flight tracker indicated that it may have very well flown through the storm when the aircraft was off the coast of the Dominican Republic. While flight NK2298 arrived in Puerto Rico's capital city without incident or injury, social media users had plenty to say about the situation.