This Easy Yet Scenic Connecticut Trail Leads To Breathtaking Ocean Views And Tranquil Beaches

As a loop trail, this route starts and ends at the same point. Wide and graveled, Coastal Reserve Loop is popular for families and those who prefer a mild incline over steep hikes. The path first takes you along the Poquonnok River, then Fishers Island Sound, before revealing vast Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound views around the route's mid-point. The other half of the trail is entirely wooded but equally stunning.

Several spur trails shoot out from the main path, providing access to serene detours. However, the main oceanic vistas appear around 1.5 miles into the trail at Bluff Point Beach and Bushy Point Beach. While the latter lies a little farther from the route, Coastal Reserve Loop runs right across Bluff Point Beach. Both reflect nature in its most untamed form, with landscapes defined by pebbly shores, dune grasslands, and rocky bluffs. Birdwatching is also a major draw here, as various shorebirds — like oystercatchers, sandpipers, great blue herons, and some species of gulls — visit throughout the year.

After you've enjoyed the serene beaches along Coastal Reserve Loop, head back the way you came to admire oceanside scenery again or hike the forested woodlands part of the trail to complete the loop. Wear shoes that can handle and protect your feet from the rocky terrain. Hiking in winter or on rainy days may require footwear with extra traction. On that note, the park is open year-round for exploration. When you visit, practice Leave No Trace principles to keep this beachy Connecticut state park's beauty intact.