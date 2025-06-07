A Stretch Of Connecticut's Coast Offers A Beachy State Park With Stunning Shores And Serene Woodlands
Bluff Point State Park in Groton, Connecticut, is a stunning coastline of untamed land along the Long Island Sound. It's known as the last large area of its kind in the state. This 806-acre wooded land is a natural area, holding Coastal Reserve status since 1975, a designation enacted by the Connecticut legislature to afford it the highest protection from development. It aims to keep its native animal and plant life, geological formations, and scenery in an undisturbed condition. When you visit, you'll encounter a relatively untouched, hidden beach environment, different from others in the Constitution State.
You will see on the shores at Bluff Point a combination of coastal stretches, rocks, dunes, and boulders. A prominent aspect is a sandspit nearly 1 mile in length, known as a tombolo, which reaches Bushy Point (a small rocky island). This beach, often lined with shells and rocks, was formed from glacial residue and ongoing erosion. The coastline also has steep headland bluffs made of old Avalonia shield rock, part of an ancient geological formation, giving you rugged views of the Sound. These bluffs are coupled with mudflats, making for a nice way to observe sea life.
When you step away from the water, Bluff Point is covered by woods, and the forest mainly has oak and hickory trees, with a lower layer of blueberry and huckleberry shrubs. Certain parts of the woodlands, one being a cove forest found on a concave slope, have trees that are around a century old, creating an atmosphere of historic foliage. The park's layered landscape has coastal woods, a beach, and dune grasses that create a textured shoreline with tidal areas and coastal ponds, all adding to its natural state.
What to do in and around Bluff Point State Park
You can partake in different, fun activities in Bluff Point State Park. Hiking and trail running are popular, with paths like the 3.45-mile Bluff Point Loop, where you can see the Poquonnock River and Long Island Sound. Mountain biking and horseback riding are perfect for its multi-purpose trails. Try saltwater fishing from the shore and Poquonnock Cove. You can also bring canoes, paddleboards, or kayaks to pop them into the water for a nice paddle. Since it's in another quiet Connecticut beach town, birdwatching is a major draw. The park is a habitat for over 200 bird species and a serene place for them to nest.
Bluff Point's history adds another layer to your visit, as the area has several Native American sites. European control of the area began in the 1600s with a grant to John Winthrop. The Gardiner family later obtained the coastal property in 1851 and built a popular summer resort, which was destroyed by the 1938 New England Hurricane. Adding to the layers of history, a mansion from around 1700 once stood here for over 150 years, though a fire destroyed it in 1962. In 1904, the Midway Railroad Yards were set up on Bluff Point, working as a freight train connection (unlike the historic steam train ride found in Connecticut today). Remnants of the system are still visible near the park entrance.
Where to eat and stay near Bluff Point State Park
When you visit Bluff Point State Park, you'll find eating and hotel choices in the nearby towns of Groton and incredibly laid-back Mystic (the aquarium is a fun spot, just sayin'). There are a plethora of seafood restaurants in the area due to their proximity to the coast. You will also find American-style dishes, like the hamburger sandwich (discover its birthplace and history). You can check out The Barn, located in Groton. It offers live music, a smaller food menu, and a large selection of New England craft beer. The Fisherman Restaurant has waterfront tables where you can enjoy locally caught seafood. La Plage Mystic, at the Delamar Mystic Hotel, serves American food and oysters with views of the Mystic River. If you're interested in craft beer, Outer Light Brewing Company in Groton has a taproom with local craft beers. The Helmsman Kitchen & Bar at the Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa in Groton has delicious New England-style food options.
You can also find different boutiques and larger hotels near Bluff Point. The Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Groton is an upscale resort with a spa, while The Whaler's Inn in Mystic has five historic buildings with a coastal vibe. The Hyatt Place Mystic is another modern and recognizable option. For a bed and breakfast stay, the House of 1833 Bed and Breakfast in Mystic is a beautifully designed historic estate. You can stay at other hotels like the Delamar Mystic, which is a luxury mix of contemporary and vintage vibes. Or you can stay right on the water in the stunning cottages at Harbor View Landing to look out over the Mystic River.