Colorado's Cozy Underrated Mountain Town Is An Idyllic Retirement Destination With Outdoor Fun And Scenic Streets
After years of working, raising families, and juggling responsibilities, retirement is a well-deserved new chapter. The general hope is to find a place with favorable weather, strong (and affordable) healthcare, and a solid community. For some, this means staying close to family. For others, it's about finding a home surrounded by nature and outdoor activities. When it comes to outdoor adventure, few states can rival Colorado. Tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, Eagle is Colorado's underrated mountain town framed by world-class ski resorts and picturesque streets. With its snowy-yet-sunny climate and close proximity to the mountains, Eagle is solidifying itself as one of the most idyllic retirement destinations in America.
Trends show that more and more Americans are choosing to relocate at retirement age. As many as 234,000 made the move in 2022 alone. Colorado consistently ranks among the nation's top retirement states, landing third on WalletHub's 2025 list (via Travel+Leisure) thanks to its favorable tax-policies, with no estate or inheritance taxes. The same report notes that Colorado remains one of the best states for supporting not only physical health, but mental well-being too.
While Southern states and small towns in Florida might attract retirees with affordable housing and extensive medical care, those with deeper pockets are seeking something different: peace, quiet, and natural beauty. That's where Eagle comes in. Retiring here does require having a higher-than-average income and savings, since the cost of living is 58% above the national average and 44% above the Colorado average, according to the Economic Research Institute. This checks out, since the town sits just 23 miles from the luxury resort town of Beaver Creek and 72 miles from Aspen's celebrity-studded alpine playground. It's practically surrounded by some of the world's most famous ski resorts.
Eagle, Colorado is one of the best retirement destinations for outdoorsy seniors
Retiring in the Rocky Mountains isn't for everyone. It's for those with a passion for the outdoors, and the ever-changing seasons that come with living in an alpine landscape. Colorado ranks as one of the best states to retire in thanks to its balance of recreation and relaxation. In the spring, meadows are scattered with wildflowers and groomed trails for gentle hikes. By summer, the days turn hot and dry, with occasional afternoon thunderstorms and dramatic swings in temperature. Eagle's picturesque streets come alive during these warmer months, with lively festivals and farmers' markets. From April through August, residents can fill their days with easy hikes or bike rides ––perfect for fit retirees who crave some adventure alongside their downtime.
Come fall, the aspen leaves turn yellow against the clear blue skies, and by late September, the first fall leaves start to drop, and the town shifts into winter mode. Ski season kicks off in mid-November, as most hiking trails transform into groomed ski runs. Until March, Eagle sits on the doorstep of some of the world's most famous ski slopes, with deep snowfall and the occasional blizzard.
Location-wise, Eagle is one of the more accessible Colorado mountain towns, situated directly on Interstate 70. The closest major city is Denver, around 126 miles –– roughly a two hour drive –– east of Eagle. One of the top public transport options is a three-hour, twenty-minute bus journey from Eagle to Denver Union Station on the Bustang West Line. The Eagle County Regional Airport, just west of the town, serves as the primary gateway to Vail and Beaver Creek, offering year-round flights to Denver and Dallas. Seasonal connections link Eagle to a host of other cities across the country.
Eagle has three senior centers and countless programs for retirees
When it comes to retirement, access to facilities becomes more important than ever. In 2017, Eagle was listed as an Age-Friendly Community by the World Health Organization, thanks to the town's incredible commitment to its over-60-population. Eagle is well-equipped for senior living, with three main retirement developments leading the way. First on the list, Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation center offers 64 rental units, 20 of which are equipped for assisted living, and 12 of which are designated for memory care patients – a feature no retiree hopes to need, but is reassuring to have.
The second facility, the Golden Eagle Senior Center, offers a variety of organized programs and events that help residents build and maintain a vibrant social community. The property sits at the top of Broadway Street, Eagle's main street, lined with restaurants, cafes, and access to the Eagle Town Park. Tenants need to be above the age of 62 to live here. Located just across the road, the third center, Seniors on Broadway, specifically caters to retirees who fall under the low-income bracket. It features fourteen apartments, including two 2-bedroom units, all within walking distance of historic downtown Eagle.
These retirement communities are assisted in their efforts by Eagle County Healthy Aging, an organization committed to helping provide community meals, health and wellness classes and activities, and public and private transportation to the town's aging population. While many of their services rely on donations and volunteers, no retiree is ever turned away. The organization also partners with a local non-profit to provide caregiver support to the aging.