Colorado's Cozy Underrated Mountain Town Is An Idyllic Retirement Destination With Outdoor Fun And Scenic Streets

After years of working, raising families, and juggling responsibilities, retirement is a well-deserved new chapter. The general hope is to find a place with favorable weather, strong (and affordable) healthcare, and a solid community. For some, this means staying close to family. For others, it's about finding a home surrounded by nature and outdoor activities. When it comes to outdoor adventure, few states can rival Colorado. Tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, Eagle is Colorado's underrated mountain town framed by world-class ski resorts and picturesque streets. With its snowy-yet-sunny climate and close proximity to the mountains, Eagle is solidifying itself as one of the most idyllic retirement destinations in America.

Trends show that more and more Americans are choosing to relocate at retirement age. As many as 234,000 made the move in 2022 alone. Colorado consistently ranks among the nation's top retirement states, landing third on WalletHub's 2025 list (via Travel+Leisure) thanks to its favorable tax-policies, with no estate or inheritance taxes. The same report notes that Colorado remains one of the best states for supporting not only physical health, but mental well-being too.

While Southern states and small towns in Florida might attract retirees with affordable housing and extensive medical care, those with deeper pockets are seeking something different: peace, quiet, and natural beauty. That's where Eagle comes in. Retiring here does require having a higher-than-average income and savings, since the cost of living is 58% above the national average and 44% above the Colorado average, according to the Economic Research Institute. This checks out, since the town sits just 23 miles from the luxury resort town of Beaver Creek and 72 miles from Aspen's celebrity-studded alpine playground. It's practically surrounded by some of the world's most famous ski resorts.