The Dangerous Reason You Should Rethink Skateboarding At Yellowstone National Park

The U.S. National Parks are incredible places of beauty and open for visits to any member of the public, but make no mistake — they are untamed lands full of native wildlife and dangerous hazards, potentially fatal ones even. That's why there are rules in place: to protect the land, its inhabitants, and us visitors. Of course, even if you try to follow the rules there are still common mistakes made by first-timers while visiting a national park. Furthermore, some rules aren't spelled out as clearly as others. For example, did you know that there's a "no howling" rule at Yellowstone National Park? It's not to prevent fun but to protect the precious native wolf population. Similarly, visitors are not allowed to skateboard, rollerblade, or scooter within certain parts of the property.

While the wooden boardwalks that trace Yellowstone's hydrothermal areas might look like an inviting place to roll around or do tricks across the smooth wooden platforms, these are in fact hazardous places to be so reckless. A skateboarder who trips might potentially fall off the side of the walkway into geysers, fumaroles, or mud pots, hurting themselves from the fall or the heat of underground magma — sometimes as hot as 280 degrees Fahrenheit. And if not themselves, there's the risk of hurting other standers-by who weren't even doing anything wrong. Someone might accidentally get pushed or knocked over while trying to avoid a collision, and even if they don't go over the side, could still get injured, especially if that person is very old, very young, or dealing with any sort of physical impairment.

So know this: any wheeled transport (except for wheelchairs or accessibility devices) is strictly prohibited on Yellowstone's boardwalks and only allowed on designated motor vehicle roads. And even if they remain unharmed, violators are starting to get publicly shamed for being so reckless.