The Dangerous Reason You Should Rethink Skateboarding At Yellowstone National Park
The U.S. National Parks are incredible places of beauty and open for visits to any member of the public, but make no mistake — they are untamed lands full of native wildlife and dangerous hazards, potentially fatal ones even. That's why there are rules in place: to protect the land, its inhabitants, and us visitors. Of course, even if you try to follow the rules there are still common mistakes made by first-timers while visiting a national park. Furthermore, some rules aren't spelled out as clearly as others. For example, did you know that there's a "no howling" rule at Yellowstone National Park? It's not to prevent fun but to protect the precious native wolf population. Similarly, visitors are not allowed to skateboard, rollerblade, or scooter within certain parts of the property.
While the wooden boardwalks that trace Yellowstone's hydrothermal areas might look like an inviting place to roll around or do tricks across the smooth wooden platforms, these are in fact hazardous places to be so reckless. A skateboarder who trips might potentially fall off the side of the walkway into geysers, fumaroles, or mud pots, hurting themselves from the fall or the heat of underground magma — sometimes as hot as 280 degrees Fahrenheit. And if not themselves, there's the risk of hurting other standers-by who weren't even doing anything wrong. Someone might accidentally get pushed or knocked over while trying to avoid a collision, and even if they don't go over the side, could still get injured, especially if that person is very old, very young, or dealing with any sort of physical impairment.
So know this: any wheeled transport (except for wheelchairs or accessibility devices) is strictly prohibited on Yellowstone's boardwalks and only allowed on designated motor vehicle roads. And even if they remain unharmed, violators are starting to get publicly shamed for being so reckless.
Ecological and ethical repercussions of skateboarding in Yellowstone
Yellowstone is one of the U.S. National Parks with the highest death rates, and many of the fatal accidents that occur within it come down to visitors being foolish and putting their own lives and the lives of others in danger. There are even multiple social media accounts dedicated to the foolish activities of tourists who violate park guidelines. Now, there's also a growing number of visitors biking, skateboarding, and riding segways across Yellowstone's boardwalks. And even when no one has been physically injured in the process, there's always the possibility of hurting the fragile environment of the park as well. For instance, one reel on Instagram shows a traveler in Yellowstone falling and letting their skateboard roll off the walkway into the hydrothermal area below, and as one user pointed out, "Who's going to pick up the skateboard that fell into the water?"
If someone disregards basic park rules like keeping wheels off the boardwalks, it signals a broader disregard for the safety and ecology of the park. These rules are meant to be protective, not restrictive, and when visitors violate them, it can result in jail time or limitations to the experiences of others, such as boardwalk closures or even redesigns that diminish visitor experience. We are all better for showing respect, stewardship, and mindful enjoyment of one of America's greatest natural treasures — do your part by respecting the rules in Yellowstone.