The U.S. National Parks With The Highest Death Rates (And Why They Are So Dangerous)

If you're looking for dazzling scenery and energizing hikes, then America's network of national parks is a treasure chest just waiting to be discovered. These parks are home to some of the country's most iconic wonders, such as the Grand Canyon's breathtaking steep drops and geological features, Yosemite's soul-satisfying hikes, and Yellowstone's beautiful roadways and steaming geysers. No matter what kind of vacation you're planning for, there's a park for everyone.

However, you may want to pause before choosing which park to visit, as a selection of these sites can be dangerous for those visitors who aren't fully prepared for their rocky trails and tall cliffs. Between the years 2007 and 2024, a total of 4,213 people tragically lost their lives while visiting a national park.

The leading cause of death in these 17 years was drowning, with 826 fatalities occurring in the water. The second leading cause was motor vehicle crashes, with a total of 725 deaths occurring on the road. And while these numbers certainly might seem scary to those who had been dreaming of scenic swims and conquering summits via car, it's important to remember that accidents are preventable if you are aware of the dangers and take the necessary precautions. So, are you stuck on deciding which national park to visit? Let's break down which sites are the most dangerous, and how you can safety-proof your trip while still drinking in all the gorgeous views, landmarks, and nature encounters America's ecological oases have to offer.