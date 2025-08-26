The Sneaky Way Some Airlines Upcharge Passengers For 'Window' Seats

Airlines hitting passengers with additional fees is nothing new. However, a pair of freshly filed class action lawsuits against Delta and United Airlines allege they've taken the practice of upcharging passengers to a sneaky new level. Adding to the list of reasons that window seats on a plane aren't as great as people think, the airlines are being accused of deceptively selling windowless "window" seats. Both suits allege that each airline sold over 1 million seats that passengers believed were next to a window. In reality, these seats were next to blank walls used to obscure equipment like air conditioning units and wiring. Making matters worse, the lawsuits allege passengers were charged a premium for the viewless spots.

Windowless seats are generally found on certain aircraft, including both Delta and United's Boeing 737, Airbus 321, and Boeing 757. Upgraded window seats on Delta can cost more than $70, while United passengers can pay upwards of $50 on domestic flights, and more than $100 on international flights. One United passenger who is part of the lawsuit purchased three separate window seats for between $45.99 and $169.99. All of them turned out to be windowless.

The lawsuits, filed separately against each airline by law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz LLP, seek a refund for passengers of all extra fees along with punitive damages. Legal action might have been avoided entirely had United and Delta simply disclosed the truth about the seats. American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, for example, both sell windowless seats which they explicitly state during the selection process. "We're seeking to hold United and Delta accountable for charging customers premiums for products that they didn't deliver, and misrepresenting the nature of the products that they did deliver," declared class action attorney Carter Greenbaum (via The New York Times).