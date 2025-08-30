Costco's Favorite Camping Kit Is A Game-Changer For Gourmet Meals Under Open Skies

Imagine walking out of your tent to greet the dawn, surrounded by the mist of the forest and sounds of nature. What goes better with such a cool setting than a hot coffee and warm meal? Especially one that's as easy to whip up as if you were cooking at home. That's where the Blackstone 20-inch Camping Griddle Kit with Stand, available at Costco, has got you covered. The kit is a portable, kitchen-grade cooking surface bundled with handy Blackstone accessories. It's little wonder this 2025 debut has become a fast favorite among warehouse members.

The ceramic titanium-coated 20-by-14 inch griddle top offers non-stick performance that makes cooking and cleanup easy, whether you're dealing with hardy dishes like pancakes and sausages or delicate items like crepes or steaks. Two independent heat zones fired by a single propane tank (not included) and push button ignition allow you to sear and simmer simultaneously. Just watch the smiling faces of campers emerging from their tents, drawn by the aromas of crisp bacon and gooey scrambled eggs, and you'll understand why a griddle is one of those items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat.

Independently adjustable leveling feet on the kit's mounting stand mean you're guaranteed an even cooking surface no matter the terrain. Plus, with a secure-latching briefcase design and assortment of cooking accessories thrown in, the entire kit brings gourmet finesse to the backcountry. Get the whole kit for a mere $259.99 (as of this publication) online, or shop in store, where prices can vary but have been spotted at around $230. While you're shopping, consider picking up this useful and affordable camping essential from Costco.