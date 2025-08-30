Oregon's Dazzling Secret Lake Offers Swimming, Berry-Picking, And Kayak-In Island Camping

Hidden in a remote area of Oregon's Cascade Mountains is a dazzling secret lake, where you can kayak to your own personal island to spend the night under the towering summit of Diamond Peak. The appropriately named Summit Lake has an elevation of 5,600 feet and is part of the glaciated basin below Diamond Peak, so its crystal clear waters that transition between turquoise, gold, and sapphire are fed entirely by snowmelt. While it's only accessible via a rough and difficult forest road (only attempt it with a 4WD or high-clearance vehicle), the effort is worth it to reach this serene location where you can kayak to a number of basalt rock formations to camp on your very own island for the night. In fact, it's one of the only mountain lakes in the state where you can do so.

If you're in the mood for a fruity treat, paddle over to Berry Island and pick berries in the huckleberry groves, before setting out across this lake's water that's so clear, you can see the shadow of your boat trailing across the bottom. Otherwise, take your pick from the boat-in islands off the lake's peninsula, and enjoy the solitude in this epic landscape of pine-covered islands with basalt rocks and sandy shores, where you can swim and kayak to your heart's content. It's not only water activities here either, as there are a handful of hiking trails near the lake, including a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail that leads to the top of Diamond Peak, where you can enjoy a totally different but equally awe-inspiring view of Summit Lake, one of Oregon's best secret glistening lakes.