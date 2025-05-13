A Secret Glistening Oregon Lake Offers The Perfect Uncrowded Camping And Swimming Getaway

Oregon's diverse topography across its 98,000 square miles means there's a lot to offer a visitor for outdoor exploration. This includes 1,400 named lakes, including two located in the expansive Mount Hood National Forest: the popular Trillium Lake, one of the state's most iconic alpine lakes and a scenic jewel for camping and mountain views and Lost Lake, a dazzling lake that's a total outdoor paradise.

But if you head south from these well-known lake attractions, there is a secret, glistening lake primed for camping and swimming, but without the crowds. Marion County's Gifford Lake, located between Oregon's two highest peaks (Mount Hood and MountJefferson) is among the 200 lakes which make up the Olallie Lake Scenic Area portion of the national forest's 1 million acres.

With views of the Olallie Butte from the east and Twin Peaks to the south, Gifford Lake sits at an elevation of 4,250 feet and encompasses 9 acres, with a maximum depth of 56 feet. The closest town is Detroit, Oregon, which is about 2.5 hours south of Portland; to get there, you'll embark on a hike at the end of a tough gravel road. The hike, which is unmarked at most points, ranks as moderate, according to the Forest Service website.

In 2020, the Lionshead fire devastated much of the remote area surrounding Gifford Lake and created challenging and frequently changing terrain, according to The Oregon Hikers Field Guide. You'll want to first check with forest rangers at the Olallie Lake Guard Station for guidance in this remote area, but your efforts will be rewarded with a secluded swimming spot and backcountry camping.