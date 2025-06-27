Hidden In Oregon's Mountains Is One Of The World's Clearest Lakes Surrounded By Scenic Trails
Whether you drive the super-scenic 'Highway Of Waterfalls' to see crashing cataracts aplenty or go to soak up the dramatic coast views in the quintessential beach town of Bandon, there's no denying that Oregon is state primed for the adventure-loving traveler. Of all its natural wonders, it's the mighty Cascade Range — a long stretch of ancient volcanic domes and jagged summits that covers a whopping 17% of the whole state — that reigns as one of the most alluring. It's up there, at over 5,400 feet above sea level, that you can find the glittering waters of Waldo Lake.
It's a spot that promises to draw gasps and sighs. Waldo is famed as one of the clearest lakes on the whole planet (via Oregon Ocean Paddling Society), with many reports that you can peer down over 100 feet into the lake itself when the sun's shining. The whole 6,700 acres of water shimmer a deep purple-blue under the gaze of the surrounding mountains, hemmed in by moss-caked groves of hemlock trees and colossal pines. You can come to gawp at the sight of it all, but also for watersports, hiking, and camping in the Oregon wilds.
Getting here is sure to be an adventure in its own right. Lake Waldo is perched on the very roof of the Cascades, so you'll need to drive Oregon State Route 58 eastwards from Eugene for about one and a half hours. Just like Central Oregon's other dramatic scenic byways, that whole section is famously beautiful, offering wooded peaks alongside the Willamette River. The drive down from the big international airport in Portland takes closer to three-and-a-half hours, going via I-5 and then onto Route 58.
The joy of Lake Waldo's ultra-clear waters
Prepare to be stunned by the sheer clarity of the water that fills Lake Waldo. Not a single permanent stream or river enters the lake, meaning every drop of H2O here filters straight down from the snowy peaks above, or comes in via direct rainfall. On top of that, there's hardly any plant life or algal life in the water. It's enough to give Waldo the distinction of being considered one of the clearest lakes in Oregon, if not the planet.
To really appreciate the sheer blueness and clearness, you can head out onto the surface of the lake in a canoe or kayak. With up to 140 feet of visibility below you, it can feel like flying, while it's possible to gaze right down to the bottom of the lake at its shallower points. A popular paddling route takes you across from some of the main campgrounds on the eastern shore to little Rhododendron Island, where groves of evergreens offer shade for a picnic.
There's a complete ban on gas powered craft on Lake Waldo. That helps to keep the water super still, preserving the clarity even more. It's also a dream for daring wild swimmers, who can come to swim between the islets and coves without the constant sound of engines buzzing through the water.
Get trekking in the Waldo Lake Wilderness
When you're finally done wondering at the sheer cobalt colors of Lake Waldo, turn your attention to the surrounding wilderness areas. To the west, the vast 36,000-plus acres of the Waldo Lake Wilderness spreads through sections of the Cascade crest and the lower, western slopes of the mountains, encompassing even more lakes, dashed with great sweeps of hemlock forests, and —most enticingly of all — woven together with over 80 miles of marked hiking trails.
According to AllTrails, one of the top-rated paths in the area is the challenging route up to Torrey Lake going via a path on the north side of Waldo itself. One past hiker who conquered the route in June 2025 commented: "This was a great loop hike filled with beautiful lakes, waterfalls, and fun water crossings. The beargrass has started to bloom and looks stunning, along with other wildflowers." One warning: It's a hard-going 13-miler and mosquito protection is a must.
Alternatively, you could stick to the shores of Lake Waldo proper. Hit the Jim Weaver Loop, a multi-purpose path that's good for MTB and hikers alike. It clocks up 20 miles as it navigates the boulders and woodlands around the lakeshore, offering occasional views across the ultra-teal water and the soaring Oregon Cascades behind.