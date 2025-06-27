Hidden In Oregon's Mountains Is One Of The World's Clearest Lakes Surrounded By Scenic Trails

Whether you drive the super-scenic 'Highway Of Waterfalls' to see crashing cataracts aplenty or go to soak up the dramatic coast views in the quintessential beach town of Bandon, there's no denying that Oregon is state primed for the adventure-loving traveler. Of all its natural wonders, it's the mighty Cascade Range — a long stretch of ancient volcanic domes and jagged summits that covers a whopping 17% of the whole state — that reigns as one of the most alluring. It's up there, at over 5,400 feet above sea level, that you can find the glittering waters of Waldo Lake.

It's a spot that promises to draw gasps and sighs. Waldo is famed as one of the clearest lakes on the whole planet (via Oregon Ocean Paddling Society), with many reports that you can peer down over 100 feet into the lake itself when the sun's shining. The whole 6,700 acres of water shimmer a deep purple-blue under the gaze of the surrounding mountains, hemmed in by moss-caked groves of hemlock trees and colossal pines. You can come to gawp at the sight of it all, but also for watersports, hiking, and camping in the Oregon wilds.

Getting here is sure to be an adventure in its own right. Lake Waldo is perched on the very roof of the Cascades, so you'll need to drive Oregon State Route 58 eastwards from Eugene for about one and a half hours. Just like Central Oregon's other dramatic scenic byways, that whole section is famously beautiful, offering wooded peaks alongside the Willamette River. The drive down from the big international airport in Portland takes closer to three-and-a-half hours, going via I-5 and then onto Route 58.