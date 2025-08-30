Georgia's Charming City Just Outside Of Augusta Has A Lively Downtown With Antique Shops And Tasty Eats
Georgia is a treasure trove of small-town cities with slower paces and that distinct Southern charm. As you explore the state, you could spend one day in a Georgia city rich with wineries, waterfalls, and gold mining, before venturing to a top filming destination with iconic shops and restaurants. The options are seemingly limitless. If you're staying in Augusta, you need only drive 35 minutes to reach one of these memorably quaint cities. The destination in question is Waynesboro, where you'll find rich Civil War history and an inviting downtown that will make you want to linger.
Downtown Waynesboro centers around Highway 25, which runs through the heart of the city. This main artery is intersected by side streets, such as 7th, 8th, and 6th, which tempt you into following your taste buds with Chinese, Japanese, and Mexican restaurants. The Fuji Sushi & Steak House is a must-visit for those who love fresh seafood or the knife-flipping action of a teppanyaki grill. The restaurant is highly reviewed on Google, with many diners praising the melt-in-your-mouth steaks, friendly and helpful staff, and very reasonable prices.
When it comes to cozy cafes, you're better off sticking to the central thoroughfare. It has two fantastic spots for grabbing a coffee, light bites, and even hearty Southern fare. The first is Good Day Cafe, an aptly named spot for breakfast or lunch among welcoming locals in a long, roomy space with rustic wooden floors and brick walls. Try the Vidalia French Onion soup, a regional specialty. The second spot is Liberty Street Barntique, where you can sip on coffee while browsing a cute selection of gifts. They also serve up oh-so-sweet milkshakes, which have earned high praise from customers.
Antique shopping in Waynesboro
Waynesboro's historic downtown is the perfect setting to hunt for vintage treasures. The city was actually the site of the Battle of Waynesboro back in 1864, a pivotal Civil War skirmish that had far-reaching consequences for Union and Confederate forces. You can get a sense of this history as you stroll past the brick storefronts and browse the antiques at shops like Junk In The Trunk. This highly rated antique store is almost overflowing with yesteryear memories, from old sewing machines and wooden furnishings to ceramic dolls, signs, and artwork.
If you're visiting during spring or fall, keep an eye or ear out for the Bird Dog Acres & Antiques market. It's held on the antique shop's 10-acre property, about a 15-minute drive from Waynesboro. Vendors from around the country can register to have a stall at the market and showcase their wares. They usually set up their stalls on the grass, making it easy to move from one to the next. You can find old cooking implements and plates, wooden farming tools, and plenty more. At the time of writing, the next market is scheduled for October 18, 2025.
Beyond antiques, there are plenty of other shops downtown, including clothing stores and florists. Boro Belles & Babes is a family-owned clothing boutique selling outfits for men, women, and children. They also stock a wide range of accessories and gift items, including children's books, bags and purses, as well as mugs and insulated cocktail cups.
A slice of Waynesboro history
If you fancy learning more about Waynesboro's history, you shouldn't miss visiting the Waynesboro Ice Plant. It's only a short drive or walk from downtown and offers a snapshot of life in the city over 100 years ago. These days, it's used predominantly as an events venue, but you can still wander through the building and look at old machinery relics. Some parts also have additional information about the plant's use and renovations over the years. You should also pay a visit to the Burke County Judicial Center, an impressive building with Romanesque pillars and a glass front. Hopefully, you won't have a reason to go inside (it's a courthouse after all), but the facade alone is worth seeing.
There aren't many other attractions in Waynesboro, so it's the kind of place that makes more sense as a day trip from Augusta for some shopping and dining. If you're coming from Atlanta, the drive will take close to three hours, while Savannah is about two hours away. There are some accommodations in Waynesboro, but they're mostly budget-friendly inns. With that said, people really enjoy staying at Wisteria Hall, a highly-rated B&B in a 1900s building. This four-story-tall estate is one of the most beautiful homes in the area. If you're seeking more Georgia history, visit this sacred Native American National Historic Park with scenic trails.