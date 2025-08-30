Georgia's Charming City Just Outside Of Augusta Has A Lively Downtown With Antique Shops And Tasty Eats

Georgia is a treasure trove of small-town cities with slower paces and that distinct Southern charm. As you explore the state, you could spend one day in a Georgia city rich with wineries, waterfalls, and gold mining, before venturing to a top filming destination with iconic shops and restaurants. The options are seemingly limitless. If you're staying in Augusta, you need only drive 35 minutes to reach one of these memorably quaint cities. The destination in question is Waynesboro, where you'll find rich Civil War history and an inviting downtown that will make you want to linger.

Downtown Waynesboro centers around Highway 25, which runs through the heart of the city. This main artery is intersected by side streets, such as 7th, 8th, and 6th, which tempt you into following your taste buds with Chinese, Japanese, and Mexican restaurants. The Fuji Sushi & Steak House is a must-visit for those who love fresh seafood or the knife-flipping action of a teppanyaki grill. The restaurant is highly reviewed on Google, with many diners praising the melt-in-your-mouth steaks, friendly and helpful staff, and very reasonable prices.

When it comes to cozy cafes, you're better off sticking to the central thoroughfare. It has two fantastic spots for grabbing a coffee, light bites, and even hearty Southern fare. The first is Good Day Cafe, an aptly named spot for breakfast or lunch among welcoming locals in a long, roomy space with rustic wooden floors and brick walls. Try the Vidalia French Onion soup, a regional specialty. The second spot is Liberty Street Barntique, where you can sip on coffee while browsing a cute selection of gifts. They also serve up oh-so-sweet milkshakes, which have earned high praise from customers.