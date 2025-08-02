Georgia's Top Filming Destination Is A Charming City With Cute B&B's, Iconic Restaurants, Shops, And Recreation

When you've got Georgia on your mind, there are probably a few things you think of, such as southern comfort food, peaches, and historic locations like Savannah – the state's oldest city, which is a walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets. What you may not know is that in addition to its famous foods and cities, Georgia is also considered "The Hollywood of the South." Rivaling Los Angeles' most-filmed locations, Georgia, particularly Atlanta, has served as the backdrop for a large number of films and TV shows, from "Forrest Gump" to "Driving Miss Daisy."

Yet, Atlanta isn't the only popular film location in Georgia. Situated about 35 miles south, Covington is a small city with a big filming resumé. "The Vampire Diaries" filmed all of its eight seasons in Covington, renaming it the fictional Mystic Falls. Horror icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Meyers have also stalked its streets. In some films, the town has even masqueraded as Alabama.

Filled to the brim with historic buildings, charming shops and restaurants, and idyllic small town scenery, it's easy to see why the camera loves Covington. So, why not see it for yourself? If you're dreaming of a Georgia retreat, Covington is a background character that deserves a starring role in your travel plans.