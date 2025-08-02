Georgia's Top Filming Destination Is A Charming City With Cute B&B's, Iconic Restaurants, Shops, And Recreation
When you've got Georgia on your mind, there are probably a few things you think of, such as southern comfort food, peaches, and historic locations like Savannah – the state's oldest city, which is a walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets. What you may not know is that in addition to its famous foods and cities, Georgia is also considered "The Hollywood of the South." Rivaling Los Angeles' most-filmed locations, Georgia, particularly Atlanta, has served as the backdrop for a large number of films and TV shows, from "Forrest Gump" to "Driving Miss Daisy."
Yet, Atlanta isn't the only popular film location in Georgia. Situated about 35 miles south, Covington is a small city with a big filming resumé. "The Vampire Diaries" filmed all of its eight seasons in Covington, renaming it the fictional Mystic Falls. Horror icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Meyers have also stalked its streets. In some films, the town has even masqueraded as Alabama.
Filled to the brim with historic buildings, charming shops and restaurants, and idyllic small town scenery, it's easy to see why the camera loves Covington. So, why not see it for yourself? If you're dreaming of a Georgia retreat, Covington is a background character that deserves a starring role in your travel plans.
Exploring famous filming locations in Covington
If you're a film or TV buff, a trip to Covington would be incomplete without exploring its famous film locations. With its picturesque streets and historic architecture, downtown is the most frequently filmed area of the city, making it the prime spot for a self-guided tour of on-screen landmarks. Pick up a Reel Locations Guide Map at the Covington Welcome Center before embarking on your journey. On the map, you'll find addresses for filming locations such as "The Vampire Diaries," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Friday the 13th: Jason Lives," and Rob Zombie's "Halloween II." Many of the sites are within easy walking distance of each other. You can also stroll the Walk of Stars in Covington's Historic Downtown Square. Emulating the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, the square is paved with over 30 commemorative stones etched with the names of film and TV stars who have left their mark on the city.
Beyond downtown, other film locations are worth the trek further into the city. Contrary to its name, scenes from "Sweet Home Alabama" were filmed in and around Covington. The most notable location is the Berry College Campus, which houses the Oak Hill Estate and the Martha Berry Museum, the Greek Revival Style mansion that stood in as Reese Witherspoon's character's family home.
If you prefer a guided tour of Covington, Vampire Stalkers' Mystic Falls Tours offers a tram tour of "The Vampire Diaries" locations around town. Operating year-round for $55 per person, the two-hour tour takes you to recognizable spots from the show, including Lockwood Mansion, the Witches House, and the famous porch swing at The Gilbert House. Afterwards, stop into the Mystic Grill for a bite to eat. Serving Southern food classics with flair, the restaurant was named after the fictional town on the beloved supernatural show.
Shop, play, and stay in Covington
Beyond its famous film spots, Covington is a destination full of delights. Downtown is a shopper's paradise, lined with quaint clothing boutiques like Bitten and specialty gift shops like The Alley Shop, where you can load up on "The Vampire Diaries" memorabilia. Stay refreshed during your shopping spree with a "Blood Bag." Both non-alcoholic and alcoholic concoctions are served in a blood bag to resemble a vampire's favorite treat, and are available at several locations around town, such as Town Square Olive Oil and Mystic Mercantile.
If you want to get out of the shops and into the wild, Covington also offers an array of outdoor recreation. For disc golf tournaments and hiking opportunities, head to Covington's Central Park. The 214-acre park features Parker's Pasture, a wide open portion of the park that's used as a disc golf course and is full of scenic trails to explore. A popular trail is the paved Cricket Frog Trail, spanning 14.4 miles. It starts at Central Park, traversing through wooded wonderlands and historic Covington spots as it follows an old railroad route. For waterside adventures, visit Turner Lake Park, which is an ideal spot for fishing, water sports, and lakeside picnics.
When you're ready to call it a day, you'd be remiss not to check into The Twelve Oaks Bed & Breakfast. Dating back to 1836, this antebellum mansion inspired a homestead in the film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's "Gone with the Wind," and it certainly looks the part. You can even stay in rooms named after the movie, like The Frankly Scarlett Junior Suite, outfitted with a gorgeous antique bed that would make Scarlett O'Hara swoon. For a more spacious stay at Twelve Oaks, book the Suite Home Alabama room, cleverly-named after the film "Sweet Home Alabama."