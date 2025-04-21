Georgia's Sacred Native American National Historic Park Offers Scenic Trails And Mound Climbing

Visitors can see these monumental mounds from Macon itself — they rise up from the earth atop the Macon Plateau, and historically, the indigenous community in this part of Georgia utilized the land for generations. With its proximity to town, it's only a 10-minute drive to visit these structures. The national park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the visitor center and the Earth Lodge — the mound you can actually walk inside — open at 9:00 a.m. every day. The visitor center, a distinctive mid-century building located right off the main parking lot operated by the Ocmulgee Mounds Association, serves as a small gallery with an orientation film (upon request), exhibited artifacts, and a gift shop.

The park is a popular spot for hikers, and walking through its entirety, which includes climbing the Great Temple Mound, takes about three hours or more if you want to stop and explore places along the way. It covers a nearly 6-mile loop around the park's most prominent sites, including an ancient trading post, earthen works dating to the Civil War, and a 19th-century plantation house, along with the other mounds. With the exception of climbing up the Great Temple Mound, most of the terrain in the park is relatively flat.

Parking is available throughout the national park, which makes it easy to explore the mounds by car if hiking isn't your preferred method of exploration. Note that you may have to park and walk a short distance for some of the mounds, and you'll likely miss out on interior sites, like the Civil War earthen works, if traveling by car. However, driving is an easy way to enjoy the Ocmulgee Mounds.