Hidden In The California Desert Near Joshua Tree Is A Bizarre Work Of Land Art Visible From Space

Most land artworks only reveal their true, vast form to birds and satellites. These large-scale creations built to follow the contours of the earth's landscape come together when taken in distantly, from space, making the human visitor feel minuscule by comparison. Michael Heizer's mysterious, secret "City" in Nevada is one example designed to make visitors feel lost in an inexplicable desert monument. But it highlights what makes land art worth visiting: the satisfaction isn't in seeing it all, but rather the experience of being inside the art.

Perhaps nowhere embodies this better than the land artwork by Andrew Rogers called "Rhythms of Life." The giant sculpture north of Yucca Valley, California, spanning about 164 feet, is an enormous imprint in the desert visible from space and documented by satellite images. In fact, it would be impossible to capture the scope of Rogers' land art project all at once, since the earthwork in California is just one of a connected series of 51 structures (as of this writing) around the world.

At each site, Rogers typically incorporates two elements: one is an abstract motif that's been woven into the artist's work since the 1990s, and the other is a design chosen in collaboration with the people local to the site of the land art. The regionally selected design at the California site near Joshua Tree is based on a 3,000-year-old Native American petroglyph spotted nearby in the craggy formations of Coyote Hole, one of the most awe-inspiring destinations to see ancient rock art. It's an abstract depiction of a spear thrower, paired with the signature Rogers motif.