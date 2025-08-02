This Secret Joshua Tree National Park Entrance Boasts A Rich Palm Forest And Unique Desert Hikes

Joshua Tree National Park is known for having some of California's most scenic campgrounds, giant climbable rocks, and over 300 miles of hiking trails. From relatively simple paved paths to a hidden, mysterious trail leading to an abandoned mining shelter, this national park offers something for every experience level.

Although most visitors come to Joshua Tree through the West or North Entrances, there is another option that has just as much to offer as its counterparts. Located alongside Interstate 10, the South Entrance by Cottonwood Spring is filled with trails that provide hikers an often less-crowded experience.

One of the most secluded and unique hikes is the Lost Palms Oasis Trail. Starting just inside the park's Cottonwood Entrance, this strenuous route challenges hikers with more than 500 feet of elevation gain over a 7.5-mile round-trip of sandy hills, dry stretches, and rocky terrain.

While the trek is demanding, the reward is worth it. At the end of the trail lies an oasis fed by an underground spring. The water source allows for more than 110 native fan palms to grow in the rocky canyon. This desert forest also provides a home to various wildlife, from birds to lizards to bighorn sheep. Beyond the usual Joshua Tree landmarks, this thriving ecosystem in scorched surroundings provides quiet solitude waiting to be discovered.