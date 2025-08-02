This Secret Joshua Tree National Park Entrance Boasts A Rich Palm Forest And Unique Desert Hikes
Joshua Tree National Park is known for having some of California's most scenic campgrounds, giant climbable rocks, and over 300 miles of hiking trails. From relatively simple paved paths to a hidden, mysterious trail leading to an abandoned mining shelter, this national park offers something for every experience level.
Although most visitors come to Joshua Tree through the West or North Entrances, there is another option that has just as much to offer as its counterparts. Located alongside Interstate 10, the South Entrance by Cottonwood Spring is filled with trails that provide hikers an often less-crowded experience.
One of the most secluded and unique hikes is the Lost Palms Oasis Trail. Starting just inside the park's Cottonwood Entrance, this strenuous route challenges hikers with more than 500 feet of elevation gain over a 7.5-mile round-trip of sandy hills, dry stretches, and rocky terrain.
While the trek is demanding, the reward is worth it. At the end of the trail lies an oasis fed by an underground spring. The water source allows for more than 110 native fan palms to grow in the rocky canyon. This desert forest also provides a home to various wildlife, from birds to lizards to bighorn sheep. Beyond the usual Joshua Tree landmarks, this thriving ecosystem in scorched surroundings provides quiet solitude waiting to be discovered.
Hiking the Lost Palms Oasis Trail
The National Parks ranks the Lost Palms Oasis trail as strenuous, and rangers advise against hiking it during the summer months due to the risk of sun exposure, high temperatures, and dehydration. Reaching the oasis is considered generally manageable for experienced hikers, but the climb in and out of the canyon is considered challenging. The hike can take up to 6 hours, and it is important to be well-prepared for the conditions before setting out on the long trek.
If you do take on this trail, it is recommended that you start early. Sunrise offers visitors the best hiking experience to beat the heat and avoid the crowds. You also want to make sure to pack essentials like food, sunscreen, a first aid kit, and plenty of water and electrolytes. With unreliable cell service, it's a good idea to pack or download a map ahead of time and let someone know where you will be and when you are expected to return.
For those looking to venture beyond the national park's well-worn paths, the Lost Palm Oasis offers a rare glimpse of a thriving oasis amid the dry Colorado Desert. This hike rewards the long arduous walk with breathtaking views, a thriving palm forest, and surprising wildlife. So, whether you are looking for a desert challenge or a serene escape, this piece of Joshua Tree reminds visitors that sometimes the best discoveries lie off the beaten path. And before you head home, consider making a stop in Palm Desert, a retro city with cool shops, trendy eateries, and plenty of desert charm.