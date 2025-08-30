Hidden Off The Irish Coast Is An Abandoned Magical Island With Mythical Ruins, Trails, And Breathtaking Views

Some folks might know Ireland for Guinness, U2, St. Patrick's Day (traditionally a reverent Christian holiday), and not much else. Others might recognize renowned tourist sites like the imposing seaside embattlements of the Cliffs of Moher. Yet others know that the soul of Ireland — much like any other country — often lives in its quietest, most unseen places. And in the case of Scattery Island in the Shannon Estuary, properly Inis Cathaigh in Irish, visitors can find that silent soul. They can also find an abandoned spit of panoramically beautiful land filled with ruins and overflowing history, stories of battle with a magic serpent, breathtaking walks, and stunning views of the sky and sea.

Much like Skellig Michael further south, Scattery Island (aka, Inis Cathaigh, pronounced "Inish Ka-hee") was founded as a monastic island by Saint Senan in the 6th century. Born in 488 C.E. towards the end of Saint Patrick's life, Senan is dubbed one of the "Twelve Apostles of Ireland" and founded five monasteries across Ireland. Two of Scattery Island's landmarks — St. Senan's Well and Ard na nAingeal Church – are associated directly to Senan, while the rest of the island's scattered foundations, fortifications, walls, and huts tell the story of the centuries that followed, like the 19th-century Scattery Island Lighthouse at the island's tip.

Visitors to Scattery Island can admire the sky and sea on a short, 30-minute ferry ride from the marina at nearby Kilrush. You can easily explore the 182-acre island on foot, and see it as part of a half-day stop on a larger trip through the beauty and splendor of Country Clare, County Kerry, and beyond.