The Best Way To Pack Liquids In Checked Luggage For Leak-Free Travel

We all know the horror of getting to your hotel room after a long flight, breathing a sigh of relief, putting your checked luggage to one side, unzipping it, and blam — shampoo everywhere. No matter how hard you tighten a cap, no matter if you use tape to keep a lid down, or whatever other workaround you've got, air pressure and temperature differences will do their thing and can cause a container to leak. Thankfully, the solution to your liquid woes is easier than you realize. Better yet, it might already be employed by some savvy travelers: Put your bottles in a bag.

It's really that simple. Rather than toss your bottles willy-nilly into your checked luggage onto a heap of clothes, put them inside a bag to create another layer of protection between the liquid and your possessions. This way, if any bottles erupt, the eruption will be contained. And when we say "bag," we don't mean a fabric tote bag or a plastic shopping bag. We mean a zippable bag, like the kind you might use for makeup, or a disposable Ziploc bag. Basically, any type of sealable bag. You can also use these for essential carry-on items like medicine or snacks. And, if a bag is transparent and the bottles inside are 3.4 ounces or smaller, you can even transfer it to your carry-on to make the TSA happy (unless they change the rules, of course).

Challenges arise when it comes to bigger bottles in checked bags, however. If you've got big bottles, you have no choice but to scale up the sealable bag size to keep everything contained. Beyond this general tip, there are additional hacks you can use to make sure your belongings stay dry and your bottles don't explode.