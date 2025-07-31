The Essential Item All Tourists Need In Their Carry-On (And The 5 Reasons Why)

For seasoned travelers, packing is a sacred ritual honed by years of experiences, mishaps, and lessons. Some swear by the power that certain objects can bring to traveling, whether it's packing a second phone when on vacation or always having a scarf on hand for its multiple uses. But it is the humble Ziploc bag that often makes the cut in many a tourist's carry-on bags.

Unexpected? Not really. Transparent, affordable, and lightweight, this ubiquitous household item is a lifesaver when traveling, so much so that it's been integrated into the TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule (where containers of 3.4 ounces of liquid should be placed in one quart-sized resealable bag per person). But aside from being used to comply with the TSA, even travel experts won't be caught without it: Travel pros like Samantha Brown call the Ziploc bag an unexpected essential item for carry-on luggage. Whether you're using it to store leftover food from a breakfast buffet or as a clear compartment to keep your luggage organized, the versatility of the resealable plastic bag knows no bounds. Here are the five ways this essential item carries its weight in a carry-on.