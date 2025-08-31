Tucked Into Virginia's Stunning Shenandoah Valley Is An Iconic Hiking Trail With Breathtaking Mountain Views

Some of the most popular outdoor attractions in Shenandoah National Park can only be reached on a strenuous hike. Take White Oak Canyon, a popular out-and-back trail that leads to beautiful waterfalls and natural pools — it's 10 miles long and rated "hard" on AllTrails. Or the challenging 9-mile trek to Old Rag Mountain, one of the U.S. National Park trails that's only for experienced hikers. Fortunately, there are exceptions. One of the most spectacular lookout points in the park is accessible via the iconic Stony Man, an easy-to-moderate 1.5-mile loop that features breathtaking views of mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.

The trail begins at the Stony Man parking area, mile 41.7 off the park's scenic Skyline Drive. For the first part of the hike, you'll be on the Appalachian Trail. Find out the best time of year to explore the famous trail, which extends into 14 different states and is considered the longest single-use hiking trail in the world. Follow the white blazes (paint marks) along the wooded trail until you spot a sign for the Stony Man Trail. From this point, you'll follow blue blazes on a quick loop to the lookout point. By the time you reach the summit tucked into rocky cliffs, you'll be at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet — the trail itself has an elevation gain of 340 feet — a privileged vantage point to enjoy panoramic views over the valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and possibly Massanutten Mountain in the distance.