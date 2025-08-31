Tucked Into Virginia's Stunning Shenandoah Valley Is An Iconic Hiking Trail With Breathtaking Mountain Views
Some of the most popular outdoor attractions in Shenandoah National Park can only be reached on a strenuous hike. Take White Oak Canyon, a popular out-and-back trail that leads to beautiful waterfalls and natural pools — it's 10 miles long and rated "hard" on AllTrails. Or the challenging 9-mile trek to Old Rag Mountain, one of the U.S. National Park trails that's only for experienced hikers. Fortunately, there are exceptions. One of the most spectacular lookout points in the park is accessible via the iconic Stony Man, an easy-to-moderate 1.5-mile loop that features breathtaking views of mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.
The trail begins at the Stony Man parking area, mile 41.7 off the park's scenic Skyline Drive. For the first part of the hike, you'll be on the Appalachian Trail. Find out the best time of year to explore the famous trail, which extends into 14 different states and is considered the longest single-use hiking trail in the world. Follow the white blazes (paint marks) along the wooded trail until you spot a sign for the Stony Man Trail. From this point, you'll follow blue blazes on a quick loop to the lookout point. By the time you reach the summit tucked into rocky cliffs, you'll be at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet — the trail itself has an elevation gain of 340 feet — a privileged vantage point to enjoy panoramic views over the valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and possibly Massanutten Mountain in the distance.
Plan your hike on the Stony Man trail
The Stony Man trail takes only about an hour to complete, or more if you're planning to linger at the summit, enjoying cold drinks or a picnic with a view. You'll retrace your steps to get back down, following the blue blazes to the junction with the Appalachian Trail, which leads back to the parking area. If you happen to do the hike in spring, the trail may be framed in flowering mountain laurel. Note that while the trail is kid-friendly, dogs are not permitted.
One of the national park's two lodges, Skyland, is an incredibly convenient accommodation for travelers interested in hiking Stony Man: it's a two-minute drive from the trailhead. The resort offers reasonably priced, rustic-chic rooms and freestanding cabins, as well as a range of dining options, including a coffee shop, a taproom, and a restaurant with terrace seating overlooking the surrounding scenery.
To get to Skyland and the Stony Man trailhead, part of Shenandoah National Park, you could fly into one of Washington, D.C.'s airports and rent a car. The drive takes a little over two hours. Day-use fees to enter the park are $30 per vehicle. If you're planning to explore more of the region, consider a detour to the mountain town in the Shenandoah Valley with one of the most scenic backyards in the nation.