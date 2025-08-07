Hidden In Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Is A Mountain Town With One Of The Most Scenic Backyards In The Nation

It's safe to say that the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia is a glittering trove of hidden gems. First, there's the lush woodlands of the Shenandoah National Park, a scenic slice of paradise. Then, you have Natural Bridge State Park, a breathtaking marvel with mountain views. Lastly, clinging to the valley foothills is Bridgewater — a delightful town whose backyard views include the misty peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains to one side and the slopes of the Allegheny Mountains on the other. Located only about two hours by car from Richmond, you'll find abundant distractions in this quaint community.

The early mountain settlement populated by Scottish and Irish immigrants was known by many names: McGill's Ford in the 1750s and Dinkletown in the 1820s. Only in 1835 did the town eventually become Bridgewater, named for its proximity to a bridge across the North River. Flatboats traversed the waters upstream and Bridgewater developed as a modest trading hub, establishing its own college in 1880. Today, travelers can still experience Bridgewater's small-town charms.

The town's public calendar is packed with thrilling events for everyone to enjoy, typically staged at one of the many tranquil parks. There's the annual "Egg Hunt at Wildwood Park," where the Easter Bunny hides a golden egg for a prize. Dress your kids (and yourselves) in spooky costumes for Halloween trick-or-treating at Oakdale Park. And, on July 3, there are fireworks, food trucks, and live music at Generations Park to celebrate the "Eve of Independence." Just beyond Bridgewater's borders, visitors can spend an afternoon kayaking and white-water rafting on the Shenandoah River, or explore Civil War battlefields nearby. Drive about 45 minutes east and you'll reach Charlottesville, a historic mountain town with a vibrant wine scene.