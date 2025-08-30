The U.S. Virgin Islands' Biggest City Feels Part Old Europe, Part Caribbean Daydream

You've likely seen images of this tropical paradise a hundred times: A bright blue harbor dotted with sailboats and yachts, flanked by gentle mountains and terra cotta red rooftops. This picturesque scene can be found on many Caribbean islands, but St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands has a particular blend of charms. The first Europeans arrived in 1493, but that group didn't hang around long. Plundering pirates had a rollicking time until the Danish West India Company arrived in the 1670s. Then, the town around the scenic harbor was renamed Charlotte Amalie in honor of the wife of the Danish king, and it was transformed into a thriving trade center by 1724.

Today, St. Thomas is regarded as a Caribbean destination that should be on your travel radar, and Charlotte Amalie is the largest city on the island. With a current population of around 13,000, the city boasts an abundance of activities for history lovers and beach bums alike.

St. Thomas was purchased by the United States in 1917. Post-World War II growth in pleasure cruises boosted the island's economy and transformed Charlotte Amalie into a major cruise ship hub, which now welcomes nearly 1.8 million annual visitors on cruise ships alone. Despite the increasing popularity of cruise holidays, especially among younger people, the beauty and historic appeal of Charlotte Amalie draw hundreds of thousands of non-cruise travelers per year, with frequent direct flights to Cyril E. King Airport from major cities, such as New York, Boston, Houston, Orlando, Miami, and Washington, D.C.