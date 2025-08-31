Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Dreamy Beach Park On The Coast With Puget Sound Views
Thanks to its endless recreational opportunities, Seattle, Washington, is America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. Besides, it's well known that the Emerald City boasts a vast collection of green spaces. Even so, there are equally impressive offerings nearby, like Des Moines Beach Park. This dreamy destination can be found in Des Moines, a city situated between Seattle and Tacoma. As its name suggests, this nearly 20-acre site is located on the coast, with an individual on Google describing it as, "One of the finer parks to enjoy that is on the Puget Sound." With that in mind, set forth on an adventure to Des Moines Beach Park.
Keep it casual and stroll the paved paths along the shore to revel in the Puget Sound views. No need to leave your pup at home: Des Moines Beach Park is dog-friendly. While you're here, be sure to continue your walk to the Des Moines Marina Pier. Let the soothing scenery ease your mind and stay for the sunset, or bring your fishing gear to reel in the catch of the day. However, take into account that, if you want to fish, a license is required.
It's worth mentioning that the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, held on Saturdays from June to September, is easily accessible from Des Moines Beach Park. On that note, if you're visiting in the spring or summer, lay out a picnic in the grass and unwind with the beauty of the Pacific Northwest serving as your backdrop. However, don't hesitate to plan a winter outing, when Des Moines Beach Park is known to transform into a scenic snowy paradise. No matter how or when you spend your time here, your day at Des Moines Beach Park will be one to remember.
Washington's Des Moines Beach Park has an interesting past
Gorgeous Puget Sound scenery aside, a visit to Des Moines Beach Park doubles as a history lesson. The area was once used as a sawmill and, perhaps most notably, it was home to Covenant Beach Bible Camp. Established in 1931, the camp was run by the Evangelical Covenant Church as a place of worship and leisure. Although those days are long gone (the site has been owned by the park since 1986), a number of structures remain that are on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Covenant Beach Historic District.
This includes the Des Moines Beach Park Dining Hall and the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, constructed in the 1930s and 50s respectively. Now used as event venues, visitors can appreciate their Scandinavian-style artistry (the Evangelical Covenant Church has Swedish roots), as they explore the Covenant Beach Historic District. What's more, visitors will encounter various markers at Des Moines Beach Park, chronicling its past and significance to the city. This Heritage Trail, as it's referred to, details everything from how the land was once used by indigenous peoples to its transformation to Covenant Beach Bible Camp.
That said, if you're interested in taking on an actual hike, you can embark on a trek on the Des Moines Creek Trail from Des Moines Beach Park. The 4-mile roundtrip route leads you on a lush journey along this body of water via a paved path that ends in the neighboring city of SeaTac. Alternatively, you could start in SeaTac and make your way down to Des Moines Beach Park.
What to know before you go to Washington's Des Moines Beach Park
Catering to nature and history enthusiasts, Des Moines Beach Park delivers a noteworthy Pacific Northwest experience. For your convenience, consider parking in the paid lot next to the Des Moines Marina Pier. If you're hiking the Des Moines Creek Trail from SeaTac to Des Moines Beach Park, there is a lot on South 200th Street, located a few minutes away from the Angle Lake Link Light Rail station.
As previously mentioned, there is arguably never a bad time to visit Des Moines Beach Park. However, there are exciting musical events held here in the warmer months like the Summer Concert Series, providing weekly live performances, typically in July and August, and the annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival in August. The former is free, the latter is ticketed. If Des Moines is new territory for you, why not discover what else the city has to offer? There are a variety of eateries in downtown Des Moines, all within a short distance from Des Moines Beach Park. Take, for example, Wally's Chowder House Broiler , where dishes like fish and chips, white or red chowder in a bread bowl, and other seafood delights, are served. Additionally, there's Auntie Irene's Coffee Shop (also known as Auntie Irene's Cafe), featuring a sandwich-heavy menu.
Des Moines is only a 15-minute drive away from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and about 30 minutes away from downtown Seattle. If you're looking to stay outside of Seattle but still close to the city, Marina Inn is a no-frills establishment in downtown Des Moines with nightly rates starting below $150. For other similar destinations near Seattle, read about Washington's serene wildlife preserve and the island park brimming with trails and events.