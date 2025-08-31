Situated Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Dreamy Beach Park On The Coast With Puget Sound Views

Thanks to its endless recreational opportunities, Seattle, Washington, is America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. Besides, it's well known that the Emerald City boasts a vast collection of green spaces. Even so, there are equally impressive offerings nearby, like Des Moines Beach Park. This dreamy destination can be found in Des Moines, a city situated between Seattle and Tacoma. As its name suggests, this nearly 20-acre site is located on the coast, with an individual on Google describing it as, "One of the finer parks to enjoy that is on the Puget Sound." With that in mind, set forth on an adventure to Des Moines Beach Park.

Keep it casual and stroll the paved paths along the shore to revel in the Puget Sound views. No need to leave your pup at home: Des Moines Beach Park is dog-friendly. While you're here, be sure to continue your walk to the Des Moines Marina Pier. Let the soothing scenery ease your mind and stay for the sunset, or bring your fishing gear to reel in the catch of the day. However, take into account that, if you want to fish, a license is required.

It's worth mentioning that the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market, held on Saturdays from June to September, is easily accessible from Des Moines Beach Park. On that note, if you're visiting in the spring or summer, lay out a picnic in the grass and unwind with the beauty of the Pacific Northwest serving as your backdrop. However, don't hesitate to plan a winter outing, when Des Moines Beach Park is known to transform into a scenic snowy paradise. No matter how or when you spend your time here, your day at Des Moines Beach Park will be one to remember.