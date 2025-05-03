One Of Washington's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Pristine Island Park Brimming With Trails And Events

With its assortment of lush green spaces, Seattle, Washington, is considered one of the best cities in America for a lifestyle focused on health and wellness. Nevertheless, if you venture a few miles outside of the city, you'll discover a pristine waterfront destination that will make any nature enthusiast's heart swoon: Luther Burbank Park. Located on Mercer Island, this beach is so scenic that Travel + Leisure named it one of Washington's most beautiful. Luther Burbank Park is located on Lake Washington, presenting visitors with awe-inspiring Pacific Northwest scenery that lures in summer swimmers. Not to mention that there are many trails and a host of events in the park that will allow visitors to further immerse themselves in this striking landscape.

Luther Burbank Park is brimming with paved paths, enveloping hikers in a forest-like atmosphere. One trail will lead visitors to Calkins Point Sand Beach. Also referred to as Calkins Landing, this is a gorgeous site to unwind and bask in the lakeside vistas. "Perfect place to watch sunsets. There are picnic tables so you can bring your lunch and enjoy the view," wrote an individual on Google.

Bursting with flora and fauna, everything from bird walks to volunteer opportunities (including assisting in restoration projects) are offered at Luther Burbank Park. Check the City of Mercer Island's calendar before your visit and make sure to register for any of these activities beforehand. On that note, Luther Burbank Park's 77 acres also provide visitors a fascinating look into the past.