Connecticut's Picturesque Lakeside Town Is Known For Its Waterfalls, Antiques, And Horror Movie Legacy
What was once a sleepy New England town is now a booming antique mecca on a lakefront paradise. New Preston, located 52 miles from Bradley International Airport and 43 miles from Hartford, is a wonderful vacation spot for travelers craving a quiet getaway by the water. Fans of campy horror movies might even recognize some familiar areas. Like New Hartford, a cute town with serene rolling hills less than an hour from Connecticut's capital, New Preston's charm and beauty continue to draw antique hunters.
In the 1980s, the opening of an antique store caused an influx of vintage vendors in the area. Quaint local shops arose amidst this lush vacation paradise, with plenty of unique collections to peruse during your stay. Visitors can hunt for retro goods, then explore the surrounding wilderness after a glass of chardonnay at a local wine bar, like The Owl. Some businesses around New Preston Village are closed on Tuesdays, but most open throughout the week, especially Thursday through Sunday.
After visiting nearby Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque waterfall and quiet trails, travelers can stop in for the day to experience the charming waterside town or lodge overnight. You'll find comfortable accommodations, like the Windemere Bed & Breakfast, for $160 a night. The Hopkins Inn, overlooking the breathtaking Lake Waramaug, offers a selection of rooms that start around the same price range. The inn has a delicious upscale restaurant perfect for any meal; just note that it is closed on Mondays. While you're there, check out the Hopkins Vineyard to cool off with some crisp wine or pick up a souvenir bottle at the gift shop.
Antique shopping next to a roaring waterfall in New Preston
The area has gorgeous waterfalls and plenty of wilderness to explore. New Preston Falls, located off State Road 45, has a spectacular viewing spot that allows tourists to get within 20 feet of its roaring waters. Unfortunately, you can't go swimming under the gorgeous waterfall. But the roughly 15-minute hike down a gravel road to the scenic viewing point is well worth the walk. New Preston Falls is situated in a wooded wonderland on the Aspetuck River. From the observation deck, you can see the rushing waters crash on the rocks.
Visitors will notice rustic wooden buildings of New Preston Village at the top of the falls, housing antique shops and old bookstores, a beloved shopping area for the locals. It's like a mini market district in the middle of the woods. Stop by the delightfully colorful candy store called Sweeets, filled with all sorts of candies and chocolates for the kids; you might even find your own childhood favorite in this whimsical shop.
New Preston Village is also the perfect place for antique hunters; you will have an amazing time going store to store in search of vintage goods, like at River Song Antiques & Artifacts. This cozy country shop sells furniture, folk art, antiques, and rustic home decor. For gorgeous hand-crafted jewelry, stop by Hays Worthington Fine & Period Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry boutique. Upstairs Antiques has collections from the 19th century and beautiful antique wicker furniture. If you are looking for books, linens, and housewares, Privet House/Vol.1 Antiques is the place for you. Every shop has its own unique vibe and endless treasures to be discovered.
New Preston was the filming location for a scary sequel
Horror movie fans might notice some familiar spots around town, perhaps reminiscent of Camp Crystal Lake. New Preston was one of the filming locations for "Part 2" of the iconic horror movie franchise, "Friday the 13th." One of the first scenes in the movie was filmed just up the road from the New Preston Falls lookout platform. You can see the protagonists driving up a nearby hill in the opening scene right after the credits; the gray building and Highway 202 sign you see from the top of the hill can be spotted in the film. Soon after, the scene shows a tow truck pulling up to an Exxon station and an old pickup truck pulling up to a building.
Some structures are no longer there; the gas station featured in the film has now been replaced by another venue. The surrounding buildings still serve as familiar relics; in the film, the truck is seen parking in front of the establishment now known as Pergola. In the movie, this shop had a phone booth right next to it where an important scene takes place. A fun fact from the set: When they put up the fake phone booth, some unsuspecting patrons attempted to use the phone, thinking it was real.
The memorable scene in the movie involves a sketchy character on a bicycle riding by a phone booth to warn the kids they are all doomed. Crazy Ralph is introduced earlier, loitering in front of Dawn Hill Antiques. There are other scenes showcasing the charming buildings and breathtaking scenery of this town, like when they run after the tow truck or deliver the ominous line, "Welcome to God's country."