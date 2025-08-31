Connecticut's Picturesque Lakeside Town Is Known For Its Waterfalls, Antiques, And Horror Movie Legacy

What was once a sleepy New England town is now a booming antique mecca on a lakefront paradise. New Preston, located 52 miles from Bradley International Airport and 43 miles from Hartford, is a wonderful vacation spot for travelers craving a quiet getaway by the water. Fans of campy horror movies might even recognize some familiar areas. Like New Hartford, a cute town with serene rolling hills less than an hour from Connecticut's capital, New Preston's charm and beauty continue to draw antique hunters.

In the 1980s, the opening of an antique store caused an influx of vintage vendors in the area. Quaint local shops arose amidst this lush vacation paradise, with plenty of unique collections to peruse during your stay. Visitors can hunt for retro goods, then explore the surrounding wilderness after a glass of chardonnay at a local wine bar, like The Owl. Some businesses around New Preston Village are closed on Tuesdays, but most open throughout the week, especially Thursday through Sunday.

After visiting nearby Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque waterfall and quiet trails, travelers can stop in for the day to experience the charming waterside town or lodge overnight. You'll find comfortable accommodations, like the Windemere Bed & Breakfast, for $160 a night. The Hopkins Inn, overlooking the breathtaking Lake Waramaug, offers a selection of rooms that start around the same price range. The inn has a delicious upscale restaurant perfect for any meal; just note that it is closed on Mondays. While you're there, check out the Hopkins Vineyard to cool off with some crisp wine or pick up a souvenir bottle at the gift shop.