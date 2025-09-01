New York's First Municipal Airport Is Now An Abandoned Time Capsule That's Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Reading about the past is one thing, but walking amidst it is another — especially when it's composed of ruined reminders of life. For those who prefer to lounge poolside with a Mai Tai and oversized plastic-rimmed shades, such a place — like Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York – might look like a nightmare. But for those drawn to the decrepit and ghastly, Floyd Bennett Field is something of a decaying dream of rust, open girders, shattered windows, and floors split by grass. It looks like a prime place to be murdered by a slasher from an '80s horror flick and dumped along the shores of Jamaica Bay.

But Floyd Bennett Field didn't always look like this — nor does it only look like this today. In 1931, it became the United States' first municipal airport, a mere four years after famed aviator Charles Lindbergh completed the first transatlantic flight in 1927. Chosen for its eastern seaboard location on the presciently named Barren Island, the airport was named after the first pilot to fly over the North Pole. But when LaGuardia opened in 1939, Floyd Bennett Field fell out of favor.

Flord Bennett Field transformed into a Naval Air Reserve Training Station in 1941, was absorbed into Gateway National Recreation Area in 1972, and later housed the Marine Corps Reserve's 6th Communications Battalion. Nowadays, visitors kayaking or canoeing around Jamaica Bay, walking towards the red-brick facade of the Ryan Visitor Center, or taking aim from the Floyd Bennett Field archery range might spot battered, overgrown buildings on Barren Island. They also might head inside themselves.