An Abandoned Underground Public Toilet From The Victorian Era Has Become A Wildly Luxurious Micro-Hotel In Oxford
Who said it was bad etiquette to sleep in a public toilet? Not in Oxford, England — at least not in one toilet. In perfect contrast to the manner-heavy Victorian era (1837 to 1901) in which said toilet was built, visitors to Oxford — or prospective students at its world-class university (one of the most beautiful in Europe) — can now stay overnight in a subterranean, remodeled, and newly-decorated, two-suite toilet. The Netty, as it's called (an old word for toilet), sits just beneath downtown Oxford off St. Giles' Street. All you have to do is turn into a stairwell, go down, and you'll be cocooned from the rest of the world in a poshly decorated, tiled-and-wood interior. There are even toilets in the toilet, so no worries there.
There's no big backstory behind the development of the newly opened Netty — at least none described on the Netty's website or Instagram. Whether it's a one-person passion project years in the making or the byproduct of mere corporate opportunism and cheap property, we've got no idea. But as it stands, the Netty really does have everything you'd expect from a nice hotel: Wi-Fi, housekeeping and full guest services, flat-screen TV, wardrobe — you name it. And of course, it makes for the perfect, share-worthy anecdote for travelers to talk about when they return home.
Perhaps even more importantly, the Netty arguably occupies Oxford's best hotel location — right in the middle of its site-packed and historical downtown. The Ashmolean Museum, a catch-all for ancient-and-modern art, is right next door, while Oxford University is one block east. Christ Church Cathedral is a 15-minute walk down the street, while the pub-heavy Walton Street is 15 minutes in the other direction.
Slip into the Netty's comforts while exploring Oxford above
While the Netty's disused-toilet facet may catch tourists' attention, it's the clean and luxurious interior that will keep it going. On Instagram, the Netty's interior designer, Rachael Gowdridge, mentions taking inspiration from the nearby Ashmolean Museum and Oxford Playhouse to create a space that feels inviting, sumptuous, and secluded.
This most perfect of private midday pit stops sits within easy striking distance of nearly everything Oxford's lovely, jam-packed streets have to offer. On the historical side, the medieval Carfax Tower and Tom Tower lead to the Norman-era Oxford Castle Quarter, complete with a ruined and brutal stone prison. Visitors wanting more museums beyond the Ashmolean can explore the Oxford Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Oxford, and the event-filled Story Museum. The area around Walton Street, meanwhile, is packed with pubs of all stripes and countless food options. Oxford is also flush with performing arts venues, notably the New Theatre Oxford and the staggeringly gorgeous Sheldonian Theatre. While it might be hard to catch a show and pack everything into a single day, two or three days of exploring Oxford while ducking into the Netty's high-end, nightly comforts should be just right.
Those looking to stay at the Netty should book as early as possible, seeing as it's only got two suites. Prices fluctuate depending on the day of the week and the season, but generally hover at about £300 a night (about $400 at the time of writing). Oxford also makes an ideal base for venturing out to nearby English cities, such as the much-storied and Rick Steves-recommended Bath or anywhere in London, including the trendier, Walthamstow, dubbed as the city's "the best neighborhood to live in."