An Abandoned Underground Public Toilet From The Victorian Era Has Become A Wildly Luxurious Micro-Hotel In Oxford

Who said it was bad etiquette to sleep in a public toilet? Not in Oxford, England — at least not in one toilet. In perfect contrast to the manner-heavy Victorian era (1837 to 1901) in which said toilet was built, visitors to Oxford — or prospective students at its world-class university (one of the most beautiful in Europe) — can now stay overnight in a subterranean, remodeled, and newly-decorated, two-suite toilet. The Netty, as it's called (an old word for toilet), sits just beneath downtown Oxford off St. Giles' Street. All you have to do is turn into a stairwell, go down, and you'll be cocooned from the rest of the world in a poshly decorated, tiled-and-wood interior. There are even toilets in the toilet, so no worries there.

There's no big backstory behind the development of the newly opened Netty — at least none described on the Netty's website or Instagram. Whether it's a one-person passion project years in the making or the byproduct of mere corporate opportunism and cheap property, we've got no idea. But as it stands, the Netty really does have everything you'd expect from a nice hotel: Wi-Fi, housekeeping and full guest services, flat-screen TV, wardrobe — you name it. And of course, it makes for the perfect, share-worthy anecdote for travelers to talk about when they return home.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Netty arguably occupies Oxford's best hotel location — right in the middle of its site-packed and historical downtown. The Ashmolean Museum, a catch-all for ancient-and-modern art, is right next door, while Oxford University is one block east. Christ Church Cathedral is a 15-minute walk down the street, while the pub-heavy Walton Street is 15 minutes in the other direction.