The 'World's Greatest Gold Camp' Is A Near-Abandoned Nevada Ghost Town With Quirky Roadside Attractions

Goldfield, Nevada. Population: 200 people, two donkey-dummy boards, one sagebrush saloon filled with Old West curios, and the International Car Forest of the Last Church, where gaudily painted buses and cars stick straight out of the dirt like headstones. If that description doesn't sell the place, nothing will. Plus, there's a 1908 headstone in the town's historic cemetery that dryly reads, "Died Eating Library Paste." Could this place get any cooler?

In a nutshell, Goldfield is a semi-living ghost town nearly 3 hours northwest of Las Vegas along U.S. 95. The town has been reduced to its kitschiest and kookiest elements from its lofty moniker, "The World's Greatest Gold Camp." Though it looks like the Old West, it sprang up in 1902 as a gold-mining boomtown that swelled and died like a flash fire — producing $86 million (over $3 billion today) in gold, and already dwindling by 1910. A flood in 1913 and a fire in 1923 effectively ended the boom, though the town lingered on.

Today, Goldfield is a speck in the American Southwest amid sage-covered hills and flat desert plains. Walking through it just might be the closest any of us get to tromping spur-studded boots through the swinging doors of a saloon. Crumbling wooden shacks stand beside sun-stripped, battered roadside vehicles. An abandoned, two-pump gas station sits across from the Dinky Diner with its bent "Daily Special" sign. The saloon-shaped visitor center is down the street from the ruined red brick of the Goldfield Hotel, the Goldfied Courthouse, and the Old School House. And then there are the actual ghosts, which you just might encounter on a ghost tour through town.