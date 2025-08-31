Georgia's Little City Outside Atlanta Has Quirky Roadside Attractions And Scenic Surrounds To Hike
Northern Georgia is known for its natural beauty, hiking, and cycling. It has the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the Appalachian trail, and abundant lake access. But what you might not know is — Northern Georgia is just a little weird. And really, that's a good thing. When it comes to the Atlanta Metro area, there are some offbeat sites, like White, Georgia, a glorious hotspot for eccentric roadside attractions and outdoor recreation.
The little city outside Atlanta is located just over an hour by car from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. White, Georgia, has recently been gaining popularity with photographers for its natural and unnatural wonders alike, from picturesque lakes to spooky old junkyards.
While there's no lodging in town unless you find something on Airbnb, Cartersville is close by, less than 20 minutes away from White, with multiple hotels. Tru by Hilton in Cartersville starts at around $100 per night at the time of writing (and you'll get better deals if you use the flexible shop-by-price option), with room rates shooting up between $120 and $150 per night during the summer. If you prefer to camp, Red Top Mountain State Park is less than 20 minutes south of White near Lake Allatoona, offering over 90 tent, trailer, and RV sites starting at $50 per night at the time of writing. You can also choose from six yurts and 20 cottages. You can also stay in Atlanta if you're in the state for a longer trip; the chic neighborhood of Woodstock is just on the other side of Lake Allatoona.
Explore quirky and historic hidden attractions around White, Georgia
When you arrive in White, grab a bite at the must-see Wes Man's Restaurant, an eclectic roadside eatery featuring a brightly painted 1940s truck as its welcome sign. Enjoy diner food surrounded by a whimsical collage of decor from across the decades, featuring antique items, old license plates, vintage toys, and photos of celebrities. After you've fueled up, get ready to take in natural scenery with a side of the unconventional.
Fans of the weird and wonderful, including creative photographers looking for their next spot to shoot, must visit Old Car City USA. Car City boasts over 6 miles of trails, self guided tours, and plenty of photo ops — all in the world's largest former car junkyard. The site has over 4,400 old cars spread over 34 acres, including vintage Fords, Chevrolets, and more. All of the classic automobiles are from 1972 or older, left abandoned to nature amongst the trees — including, apparently, the last car that Elvis Presley owned before his death. Old Car City is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is closed on major holidays. There is a fee to enter for anyone above 6 years of age. Admission for kids 7 to 12 years old costs $15 at the time of writing and $30 for anyone aged 13 or older. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes to navigate the uneven, natural terrain, and bring water and a snack. Most importantly: don't forget your camera. Videos and photographs of the cars and scenery are welcome and encouraged. It's not quite as spooky as the eeriest places in Halloween destination Macon, but for a relaxing and weird autumn walk, you can't bear Old Car City USA.
Hike, fish, and cycle around White, Georgia
Hikers have plenty to do in the area. Stamp Creek Falls, accessible from Georgia State Route 20, is perfect for nature lovers, hikers, and adventurous photographers. The scenic area includes a 10-mile out-and-back trail with intense elevation gain. If you're not used to hiking in the south, be prepared for potential steep climbs and elevation changes. Decent hiking shoes, proper clothes to keep you cool in the summer, and water is a must.
If you're in the Stamp Creek Falls area, you have to see Lake Allatoona. The gorgeous reservoir spans over 12,000 acres with 270 miles of shoreline. Much of the land is public (25,000 acres to be exact) and managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Along the lake, you can find eight marinas offering boat services, including rentals. Many parts of the lake are open for fishing and swimming and include excellent spots for hiking as well, all spread throughout 25 lakeside parks. Be sure to obtain a Georgia fishing license before you cast your line — you can purchase one online. Wherever you hike around White, if you want to indulge in some birding or wildlife-viewing, be sure to pack binoculars.
If bikes are more your speed, cyclists can take to both mountain and road cycling trails throughout White, Georgia. Each September, cyclists can enjoy the Beautiful Backroads Century Bike Ride around White, where participants can pick a ride distance that is suitable to their comfort and skill level. Each year, registrants pay a fee that benefits a different cause, like community hurricane recovery or local personal care homes. Early registration costs $65 dollars if cyclists sign up before September, though rates climb to $70 closer to the event day. Whether you're hiking, enjoying water recreation, taking photos, or cycling, White, Georgia, is the ultimate destination for the outdoor creative.