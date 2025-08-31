Georgia's Little City Outside Atlanta Has Quirky Roadside Attractions And Scenic Surrounds To Hike

Northern Georgia is known for its natural beauty, hiking, and cycling. It has the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, part of the Appalachian trail, and abundant lake access. But what you might not know is — Northern Georgia is just a little weird. And really, that's a good thing. When it comes to the Atlanta Metro area, there are some offbeat sites, like White, Georgia, a glorious hotspot for eccentric roadside attractions and outdoor recreation.

The little city outside Atlanta is located just over an hour by car from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. White, Georgia, has recently been gaining popularity with photographers for its natural and unnatural wonders alike, from picturesque lakes to spooky old junkyards.

While there's no lodging in town unless you find something on Airbnb, Cartersville is close by, less than 20 minutes away from White, with multiple hotels. Tru by Hilton in Cartersville starts at around $100 per night at the time of writing (and you'll get better deals if you use the flexible shop-by-price option), with room rates shooting up between $120 and $150 per night during the summer. If you prefer to camp, Red Top Mountain State Park is less than 20 minutes south of White near Lake Allatoona, offering over 90 tent, trailer, and RV sites starting at $50 per night at the time of writing. You can also choose from six yurts and 20 cottages. You can also stay in Atlanta if you're in the state for a longer trip; the chic neighborhood of Woodstock is just on the other side of Lake Allatoona.