This Midwestern College City Is A Quiet Standout Offering Big-Name Art, Boating, And Historic Movie Nights

Less than 40 minutes north of downtown Columbus is Delaware, Ohio. This historic community is a quaint and flourishing Midwestern college city that offers both cultural and outdoor recreational experiences for any type of traveler. Home to the liberal arts college Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), Delaware is a cozy college town full of local small-business shopping, vintage and antique finds, a nationally recognized popular eatery, and a big-name arts scene.

Delaware sits about 30 minutes away by car from Columbus' John Glenn International Airport. There are plenty of places to stay in or near the city of Delaware, including the downtown Columbus area — home to one of America's most idyllic neighborhoods. Staying close to downtown Delaware will put you in proximity to big-city amenities across the Columbus Metro area and allow you to enjoy the walkable Main Street.

Staying near Main Street, you'll have limited lodging options, so be sure to check Airbnb and VRBO. Hotels and inns near OWU and South Delaware include the charming Pacer Inn & Suites, which can be as inexpensive as $75 a night at the time of writing if you book online. No matter where you stay or which time of year you visit, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the local scene with Delaware's Art Walk (a self-guided tour with hidden art spots), weekly outdoor farmers' markets every Saturday during the summer, and annual winter holiday attractions — like Delaware's Holiday Makers' Market, Christmas parade and tree lighting, and carriage rides that depart from the Strand Theatre every Friday evening in December.