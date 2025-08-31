This Midwestern College City Is A Quiet Standout Offering Big-Name Art, Boating, And Historic Movie Nights
Less than 40 minutes north of downtown Columbus is Delaware, Ohio. This historic community is a quaint and flourishing Midwestern college city that offers both cultural and outdoor recreational experiences for any type of traveler. Home to the liberal arts college Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), Delaware is a cozy college town full of local small-business shopping, vintage and antique finds, a nationally recognized popular eatery, and a big-name arts scene.
Delaware sits about 30 minutes away by car from Columbus' John Glenn International Airport. There are plenty of places to stay in or near the city of Delaware, including the downtown Columbus area — home to one of America's most idyllic neighborhoods. Staying close to downtown Delaware will put you in proximity to big-city amenities across the Columbus Metro area and allow you to enjoy the walkable Main Street.
Staying near Main Street, you'll have limited lodging options, so be sure to check Airbnb and VRBO. Hotels and inns near OWU and South Delaware include the charming Pacer Inn & Suites, which can be as inexpensive as $75 a night at the time of writing if you book online. No matter where you stay or which time of year you visit, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the local scene with Delaware's Art Walk (a self-guided tour with hidden art spots), weekly outdoor farmers' markets every Saturday during the summer, and annual winter holiday attractions — like Delaware's Holiday Makers' Market, Christmas parade and tree lighting, and carriage rides that depart from the Strand Theatre every Friday evening in December.
Explore a walkable downtown with historic movie nights along Delaware's Main Street
Delaware's Main Street is a haven of small businesses perfect for an afternoon of perusing, like Beanbag Books (open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday), and other locally owned boutiques, antique shops, and plant stores. When you are ready for a bite, check out the can't-miss Son of Thurman, a satellite location to Thurman Cafe in Columbus. The original store is a nationally recognized burger joint that has been featured on Travel Channel's "Man v. Food." Son of Thurman is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day of the week. For a throwback dining experience, visit the popular Hamburger Inn Diner for breakfast, milkshakes, and, of course, burgers, open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day.
Downtown Delaware offers many arts and cultural experiences as well, from multiple galleries and an art park to the historic Strand Theatre. The movie theater has been open since 1916 and is still operational today, showing new films and classic film series and hosting events. Known as one of the 10 oldest movie theaters in the country, the historic Strand is a step back in time for your movie nights after a day of strolling Main Street.
Experience seasonal hiking, fishing, and boating around Delaware, Ohio
Downtown Delaware is less than 10 minutes away from Delaware State Park, offering stunning hiking, yurt rentals, playgrounds, and water access. The woodlands include a 1,300-acre reservoir with a marina, boat launches, and areas for swimming and fishing (so long as you have an Ohio license). Enjoy six different hiking trails — all rated easy — that wind through the woods, wetlands, and meadow landscapes. Be prepared with close-toed shoes, comfortable clothes, plenty of water, and binoculars for birding and wildlife-spotting.
An 800-foot public beach at Delaware State Park is a popular destination for park-goers as well, where swimming is permitted in certain areas. The beach is open annually from Memorial Day to Labor Day, including picnic spots, playground access, and public restrooms. During the winter, the fun continues with cross-country skiing, sledding, winter hiking, and ice fishing. Just be sure to use Rick Steves' best winter packing tip before traveling to the Midwest during the cold season.
The City of Delaware has over 25 additional local parks to explore (including a splash pad, dog park, and golf course). Walk the nature trail at Shelbourne Forest Path Park, play pickleball at Blue Limestone Park, or swim in the local Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park. The pool is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, with a $10 cost of admission for non-Delaware residents at the time of writing. If you want a short excursion outside of town, Delaware is less than 35 minutes from one of America's largest public rose gardens. Whether you want to live out your Stars Hollow dreams in downtown Delaware, take in movies in a historic setting, or explore the natural sights around the city, Delaware is an ideal destination for families or solo travelers alike.