California's 'Little Patagonia' Is A Breathtaking Region Of Ice Blue Lakes, Glaciers, And Mountain Peaks

When you think of California, you think of warm and sunny beaches perfect for a late-night bonfire, like Aliso Beach and Playa Pacifica Park. That said, some of the most breathtaking scenery in the state can be found far from the coastline. In Sierra Nevada, there's a region that has chilly lakes, a glacier, and towering mountains. This is the Big Pine Lakes region, also known affectionately as "Little Patagonia." Considered as one of the finest day hikes in California, it holds unmatched mountain views and access to America's southernmost glacier.

To reach Big Pine Lakes, trekkers will have to start at the Big Pine Creek Campground. This is about 10 miles west of Big Pine, a census-designated place sandwiched between Yosemite and Death Valley National Park. From Los Angeles, the drive averages around four to four and a half hours. Those coming from San Francisco will have to endure a drive of over six hours. Visitors are encouraged to start their trek early. Even though the area is accessible due to paved roads, parking for day use is limited.

The Big Pine Lakes hike along the North Fork Trail is a 15-mile loop trek through the John Muir Wilderness. Expect to gain about 3,400 feet in elevation. Many hikers stop at Second Lake to set up a picnic and enjoy the views, while others continue to the other lakes for a more secluded experience.