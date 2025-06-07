Sandwiched Between Yosemite And Death Valley National Park Is California's Extraordinary Hub Of Exploration

Most travelers are drawn to California's beaches and coastal cities, but the eastern part of the state is loaded with natural wonders begging to be explored. Tucked between popular Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Mountains and Death Valley National Park's surreal Mars landscapes sits the Owens Valley, home to the small community of Big Pine, the perfect jumping-off point for outdoor adventure.

Big Pine has two motels, bed and breakfasts, and several campgrounds within a couple of miles of Highway 395, itself a perfect road trip through California's most iconic mountain and desert scenery, which runs through the middle of town. From Big Pine, you're only about an hour and 15 minutes from Death Valley and an hour and a half from Yosemite, but there are lakes, hikes, waterfalls, and natural hot springs nearby as well.

Visitors can drive to Big Pine from Los Angeles (four hours) or San Francisco (around six and a half hours), but San Francisco International Airport also has direct flights into Bishop, just 15 minutes north of Big Pine where you can rent a car for your trip. There's also bus service via the Eastern Sierra Transit, which connects Bishop and Big Pine and has routes reaching as far as Reno, Nevada, to the north and Lancaster, California, to the south.