This Idyllic Island Archipelago Is A Far-Flung US Territory With Outrageously Gorgeous Beaches

The crest-shaped archipelago juts out north of Guam, comprising 14 islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Three of them — Rota, Tinian, and Saipan — deliver a bulk of the destination's offerings. The largest, Saipan, offers a sand-rimmed, 71-square-mile tropical paradise filled with spectacular turquoise shorelines, excellent scuba diving spots, and all the luxuries of being the most developed island, including restaurants and shopping hubs. You'll have too many things to do.

Thankfully, the archipelago includes many resorts, which do all the logistical gruntwork for you. Trips to hidden beaches, fishing outings, and other adventures can all be arranged, saving time. The archipelago's eponymous Marianas Beach Resort, for example, offers a well-regarded mix of sandy fun, dining, and luxury. Its rooms include ocean views of the islands' best attraction: its beaches. There's plenty to choose from.

Saipan's Pau Pau Beach includes a seemingly endless shoreline with crystal clear waters, ideal for a classic day out at the beach. However, not all of the best shores are on the main islands. The true gem is nearby Managaha Island, which resembles a default desktop photo brought to life. A 10-minute boat ride from Saipan, its almost-fluorescent turquoise waters naturally draw the eye, with the tiny grains of sand massaging your feet. Managaha's place within the Northern Islands Marine Conservation Area means its rare ecosystem remains relatively untouched, its crystal-clear waters making the marine creatures inhabiting its coral reef easy to see. Just be sure you know how to snorkel near coral reefs first.