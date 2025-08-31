This Idyllic Island Archipelago Is A Far-Flung US Territory With Outrageously Gorgeous Beaches
America's appendages in the Pacific Ocean offer exotic alternatives to the lower 48's well-known mix of grandeur and rugged diversity. Hawaii's picturesque coves and beautiful beaches have become a magnet for travelers, for example. Yet a bit farther away, the Northern Mariana Islands offer an even lesser-known US territory with just as much appeal. Better known as simply The Marianas, this idyllic island archipelago offers an absurd mix of tropical beauty, adventure, and relaxation. The destination's far-flung location makes the risk-reward ratio seem a bit perilous, but thankfully, a definite mix of fun and peace means all travelers will find something to enjoy.
Visitors can work on their tan at any of the islands' gorgeous beaches, hit the links, or get below the surface to see a World War II-era wreck. The leftover infrastructure from that war, including bunkers, jails, and Sherman tanks sticking out of the sea, offers history buffs a bit of fun. The Marianas' past stretches back much further, though. Prehistoric structures mixed with small villages offer a small taste of the layered past that still lives there. Though the islands together create a small speck in a vast ocean, they offer more than enough for a reliable weeklong getaway.
Island hop for great beaches
The crest-shaped archipelago juts out north of Guam, comprising 14 islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Three of them — Rota, Tinian, and Saipan — deliver a bulk of the destination's offerings. The largest, Saipan, offers a sand-rimmed, 71-square-mile tropical paradise filled with spectacular turquoise shorelines, excellent scuba diving spots, and all the luxuries of being the most developed island, including restaurants and shopping hubs. You'll have too many things to do.
Thankfully, the archipelago includes many resorts, which do all the logistical gruntwork for you. Trips to hidden beaches, fishing outings, and other adventures can all be arranged, saving time. The archipelago's eponymous Marianas Beach Resort, for example, offers a well-regarded mix of sandy fun, dining, and luxury. Its rooms include ocean views of the islands' best attraction: its beaches. There's plenty to choose from.
Saipan's Pau Pau Beach includes a seemingly endless shoreline with crystal clear waters, ideal for a classic day out at the beach. However, not all of the best shores are on the main islands. The true gem is nearby Managaha Island, which resembles a default desktop photo brought to life. A 10-minute boat ride from Saipan, its almost-fluorescent turquoise waters naturally draw the eye, with the tiny grains of sand massaging your feet. Managaha's place within the Northern Islands Marine Conservation Area means its rare ecosystem remains relatively untouched, its crystal-clear waters making the marine creatures inhabiting its coral reef easy to see. Just be sure you know how to snorkel near coral reefs first.
Planning your getaway to Northern Mariana Islands
Reaching such a far-flung destination offers a logistical headache. There are no direct flights to the main airport on Saipan. Travelers instead need to catch a connecting flight from Guam. It's quite the trip, lasting at least 30 hours for travelers leaving from the East Coast. The layovers in Guam tend to be a bit long, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The island has emerged as a lush, more affordable and less crowded alternative to Hawaii, and is worth checking out along the way.
Accommodations won't be hard to find. Hotels can dip to the low triple digits, with prices climbing up close to the $300-per-night range for higher-end resorts. Just be sure you visit during the dry season. The archipelago's climate changes radically throughout the year, with rain dominating the summer and early autumn months. Oddly enough, this means you can enjoy a slice of summer paradise between December and May. Few destinations in the lower 48 can offer that.