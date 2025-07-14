How To Snorkel Near Coral Reefs (Without Hurting The Environment Or Yourself)

The first person to stick a hollowed-out branch in their mouth and plunge their face in the water deserves a round of applause. Now, thanks to flexible plastic tubes and watertight eyewear, pretty much anybody of any age can enjoy coasting on the water's surface while gazing beneath it. Do this activity in warm, shallow, tropical waters across the world, and you just might see a vibrant forest of colorful, clustered corals that don't swim but are no less alive than any fish. Much like other natural habitats we enjoy, it's up to us clever apes to do our best to preserve that life — and our own.

Long before the first person ever littered in the sea, there were corals. As a form of animal life, they have been around for over 500 million years and have made it through every phase of Earth's development since then. As a reference, coral predates the emergence of all plant life (470 million years ago), trees (390 million years ago), dinosaurs (about 245 million years ago), and mammals (225 million years ago). Coral reefs house 25% of all oceanic species and provide food to 4,000 species of fish, which, in turn, provide food to about 500 million people (per the Reef-World Foundation). In other words, corals deserve our respect and care.

But how do you respect and care for coral while wanting to snorkel and see it? It's easy, really, and boils down to the type of lesson you'd tell a toddler about a hot stove: Hands off. Safe snorkeling — both for you and the coral — involves touching nothing, leaving nothing, taking nothing, being careful of your clothing and chemical-ridden sunscreen, and proper boating practices in the local area.