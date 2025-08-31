Louisiana's Underrated City Is Home To The 'World's Smallest Church' And A Historic Lock Worth The Detour
Nestled among bayous and the Mississippi River, sits the quiet "City of Hospitality." For fans of novelty architecture, roadside attractions, and historical sites, the community of Plaquemine, Louisiana, is a treasure trove of activity with Southern charm. Formerly a logging town, this peaceful and underrated destination is about 20 minutes south of Baton Rouge, lined with stunning, historic homes and sites to see.
Located less than 30 minutes from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, visitors can find lodging here and then easily navigate to Plaquemine by rental car or rideshare. The Cook Hotel & Conference Center is a recommended spot on the campus of LSU, where guests can book a room starting at $116.10 a night. With New Orleans only being an hour and a half away, you can also stay overnight in The Big Easy and explore its famed, lavish mansions and unique architecture before taking a day trip to Plaquemine.
Known for historic Southern houses in the Old Turnerville District, the popular Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, and over 20 miles of cycling trails, Plaquemine's intimate but bustling community has something for every type of traveler to explore. And most notably, this city boasts two eclectic stops that you for sure won't want to miss — including "the world's smallest church."
Welcome to the Madonna Chapel in Plaquemine
Plaquemine has a well-hidden — and small — site to behold. Just off Louisiana Highway 405 sits the Chapel of Madonna Church. And small truly isn't an exaggeration. The structure itself has the traditional facade of any other church, painted white with an arching window and a steeple, but it only stands at 9 feet wide by 9 feet tall. Named by "Ripley's Believe It or Not" as "the smallest church in the world," the building was originally constructed in 1902 by an Italian farmer by the name of Anthony Gullo, as a promise to the Virgin Mary if she helped heal his ill son. After his child eventually recovered, the chapel was built.
The over 100-year-old Chapel of Madonna Church is still active today as a roadside attraction, and even holds mass once a year on August 15th for the Catholic Feast of the Assumption. For those who would like to visit the church at any time or sit in the intimate chapel to reflect, the structure is open every day for free. Visitors can find a key in the mailbox and let themselves in.
View a historic lock state park worth the stop
Plaquemine is also home to a historic lock — and no, it's not a padlock on a door. Rather, it's a device used to raise and lower boats between waterways of different levels, commonly used in canals. Today, it sits preserved in the Bayou Plaquemine at the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site, which was once an essential passage connecting the Mississippi River to Louisiana from the 1800s through the mid-1900s. Construction of the lock was approved by Congress in the late 19th century and was designed by George W. Goethals, who would become the chief engineer of the Panama Canal. This mechanical device was known at the time for having the highest freshwater lift of any lock worldwide at over 50 feet.
As part of the National Register of Historic Places, Plaquemine Lock is protected from any demolition and is well worth a visit. Here, you'll find a museum, visitor center, and pavilion that overlooks the water. Another example of the town's uncommon architecture, the original main lock house building still stands, adding to the beauty of the historical locale. The site is free to explore, and is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Louisiana is full of culture, ranging from Opelousas, one of its oldest cities with Victorian-era charm, to Gonzales, known as "The Jambalaya Capital of the World," and other smaller towns. Whether you want to view sites preserved in history, stroll streets lined with 1800s-era homes, or take in natural settings off the state's waterways, Plaquemine has attractions for the whole family and the curious solo traveler alike.