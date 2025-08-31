Louisiana's Underrated City Is Home To The 'World's Smallest Church' And A Historic Lock Worth The Detour

Nestled among bayous and the Mississippi River, sits the quiet "City of Hospitality." For fans of novelty architecture, roadside attractions, and historical sites, the community of Plaquemine, Louisiana, is a treasure trove of activity with Southern charm. Formerly a logging town, this peaceful and underrated destination is about 20 minutes south of Baton Rouge, lined with stunning, historic homes and sites to see.

Located less than 30 minutes from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, visitors can find lodging here and then easily navigate to Plaquemine by rental car or rideshare. The Cook Hotel & Conference Center is a recommended spot on the campus of LSU, where guests can book a room starting at $116.10 a night. With New Orleans only being an hour and a half away, you can also stay overnight in The Big Easy and explore its famed, lavish mansions and unique architecture before taking a day trip to Plaquemine.

Known for historic Southern houses in the Old Turnerville District, the popular Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, and over 20 miles of cycling trails, Plaquemine's intimate but bustling community has something for every type of traveler to explore. And most notably, this city boasts two eclectic stops that you for sure won't want to miss — including "the world's smallest church."