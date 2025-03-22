Louisiana's 'Hidden Capital' Is One Of Its Oldest Cities With Victorian-Era Charm And Vibrant Festivals

Whenever you're looking for a vacation that blends history, delicious food, and unique culture, Louisiana should always be a top choice. While New Orleans gets most of the action, the rest of the Pelican State is full of so many things to do, whether you're in a big city or a small town. If you really want to experience more of Louisiana's history, you can book a trip to Opelousas, also known as the state's "hidden capital." Opelousas is the third-oldest city in the state, and it has just as much to offer as bigger sites like NOLA.

Situated just north of Lafayette, the city with New Orleans vibes where you can experience Cajun culture, Opelousas is steeped in culture and tradition. Not only can you feel the history of the city as you walk through Victorian-era buildings and streets but you can also taste it at many of the city's delicious local restaurants.

If you're a fan of live music and festivals, Opelousas has more than its fair share of events, including an annual Zydeco Music Festival that draws some of the best artists in the region. Are your feet moving yet? Pack your bags and discover what makes Opelousas such a unique Louisiana gem.