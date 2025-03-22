Louisiana's 'Hidden Capital' Is One Of Its Oldest Cities With Victorian-Era Charm And Vibrant Festivals
Whenever you're looking for a vacation that blends history, delicious food, and unique culture, Louisiana should always be a top choice. While New Orleans gets most of the action, the rest of the Pelican State is full of so many things to do, whether you're in a big city or a small town. If you really want to experience more of Louisiana's history, you can book a trip to Opelousas, also known as the state's "hidden capital." Opelousas is the third-oldest city in the state, and it has just as much to offer as bigger sites like NOLA.
Situated just north of Lafayette, the city with New Orleans vibes where you can experience Cajun culture, Opelousas is steeped in culture and tradition. Not only can you feel the history of the city as you walk through Victorian-era buildings and streets but you can also taste it at many of the city's delicious local restaurants.
If you're a fan of live music and festivals, Opelousas has more than its fair share of events, including an annual Zydeco Music Festival that draws some of the best artists in the region. Are your feet moving yet? Pack your bags and discover what makes Opelousas such a unique Louisiana gem.
Why Opelousas is Louisiana's 'hidden capital'
As anyone who studies geography knows, the capital of Louisiana is Baton Rouge. However, during the Civil War, after Baton Rouge fell to Union forces, the state capital briefly moved to Opelousas. But beyond that, one could consider the city a "hidden capital" because it's such an integral part of the state's history. The area was originally settled as a garrison as early as 1720 and was part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.
Opelousas was officially incorporated in 1821 and, since then, has earned a variety of titles beyond "hidden capital." Other notable nicknames include "the Creole Capital of the World," "the Birthplace of Zydeco Music," and "the Spice and Music Capital of Louisiana." As you spend more time in the city, you'll start to understand how well these titles fit.
Best of all, because Opelousas is relatively hidden, it doesn't draw the crowds of larger cities like New Orleans. So, you get to experience the best of Louisiana culture without waiting in long lines or paying high tourist prices.
What to do when visiting Opelousas, Louisiana
The easiest way to reach Opelousas is to fly into one of the best airports in America for food (New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport) and drive two hours northwest to reach the city. However, if you want to experience more of Louisiana's food and culture, you can take the southern route and pass through the foodie city of Thibodaux or Jeanerette, aka "the sweetest place in Louisiana." When staying in town, you can choose from standard chain hotels or the Evangeline Downs Casino Hotel if you want to try your luck on either horse racing or table games.
If you're looking to experience Opelousas' history, start your journey in the historic downtown district. There, you can see various Victorian-era homes and buildings constructed over 100 years ago. Additionally, you can visit the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center, the Louisiana Orphan Train Museum, or the Creole Heritage Folklife Center.
When planning your trip, try to coincide your stay with one of the many festivals held throughout the year. For example, there's the Gumbo Cook-Off on the last Saturday of January, the Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday, and the Holy Ghost Creole Bazaar and Festival held on the first full weekend of November. However, if you're making a pilgrimage to hear zydeco music, you have to come at the end of August for the annual Zydeco Music Festival. Although you can hear zydeco bands throughout the year at various venues, the best of the best play at the festival.