The 'World's Largest Pelican' Is In An Affordable Minnesota Fishing Gem Full Of Lakes, Hikes, And Retro Inns

For travelers who appreciate kitsch, a good throwback roadside motel moment, and outdoor recreation, Pelican Rapids is a gem of a destination that's off the beaten path. Sure, you could visit America's largest mall and unique attractions near the Twin Cities area or experience the sugar-sand beaches and small town charm of Richville (situated between Fargo and Minneapolis), but Pelican Rapids may be able to do you one better with a giant avian surprise of its own.

Pelican Rapids sits about three to three-and-a-half hours away from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, and less than an hour from Fargo, North Dakota. Drive times are largely the same directly from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Hector International Airport as well. If you choose to stay in Fargo for a walkable experience full of intriguing attractions and shops, Pelican Rapids is the perfect day trip excursion to satiate your weird tourist side, because it's (perhaps unsurprisingly) home to the so-called "World's Largest Pelican." A befitting superlative for an otherwise underrated spot.

Lodging is limited directly in Pelican Rapids, but it includes a retro motel that adds to the unique experience. Maplewood State Park offers a variety of affordable camping sites for the adventurous traveler as well, including five camper cabins, backpack sites starting at $22 a night, 71 drive in sites starting at $24 a night, and many other options. As an affordable hub for exploring Maplewood State Park, brimming with hiking, fishing, and horseback trails, Pelican Rapids is ideal for outdoorsy travelers.