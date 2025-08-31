The 'World's Largest Pelican' Is In An Affordable Minnesota Fishing Gem Full Of Lakes, Hikes, And Retro Inns
For travelers who appreciate kitsch, a good throwback roadside motel moment, and outdoor recreation, Pelican Rapids is a gem of a destination that's off the beaten path. Sure, you could visit America's largest mall and unique attractions near the Twin Cities area or experience the sugar-sand beaches and small town charm of Richville (situated between Fargo and Minneapolis), but Pelican Rapids may be able to do you one better with a giant avian surprise of its own.
Pelican Rapids sits about three to three-and-a-half hours away from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, and less than an hour from Fargo, North Dakota. Drive times are largely the same directly from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Hector International Airport as well. If you choose to stay in Fargo for a walkable experience full of intriguing attractions and shops, Pelican Rapids is the perfect day trip excursion to satiate your weird tourist side, because it's (perhaps unsurprisingly) home to the so-called "World's Largest Pelican." A befitting superlative for an otherwise underrated spot.
Lodging is limited directly in Pelican Rapids, but it includes a retro motel that adds to the unique experience. Maplewood State Park offers a variety of affordable camping sites for the adventurous traveler as well, including five camper cabins, backpack sites starting at $22 a night, 71 drive in sites starting at $24 a night, and many other options. As an affordable hub for exploring Maplewood State Park, brimming with hiking, fishing, and horseback trails, Pelican Rapids is ideal for outdoorsy travelers.
See the 'World's Largest Pelican,' and retro inns
Meet Pelican Pete. While he stands at 15 and a half-feet tall, and has a bright orange beak that looks big enough to swallow an entire NBA basketball player, he won't bite. Pelican Pete is a giant pelican statue, originally perched at the base of the Mill Pond dam in Pelican Rapids for decades before gently moving to the other side of the water feature. First built in the 1957, Pete has been dubbed the "World's Largest Pelican," according to the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association. A recent dam area renovation in 2023 to accommodate more walking paths allowed Pete to be restored, as he was moved carefully to the other side of the river.
If you'd like to stay in Pelican Rapids and continue the playful theme, check out the Pelican Motel for retro vibes starting at $195 a night. The motel first opened in 1958, and has since updated to include modern amenities for travelers while still keeping the mid-century charm that locals and guests love. The intimate motel has 21 rooms, is pet-friendly, and offers an uncrowded way to relax. Travelers can also consider the Lakes Inn at Dunvilla, a boutique lodging option with a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor and is about 10 minutes away by car from Pelican Rapids. Built on land that originally hosted tourists in cabins during the 1800s, the cabins were replaced with condos in 1992, before finally becoming the 30-room inn it is today.
Explore lakes, fishing access, and stunning hikes
Maplewood State Park, about 15 minutes away from Pelican Rapids, is home to multiple hiking, cycling, and horseback trails that lead to overlook views, and Midwest prairie pathways flourishing with wildflowers from the spring through fall. The park has eight lakes throughout — including a popular sandy beach at South Lida Lake — open for swimming, boating, and fishing. Since Maplewood State Park has a trout stamp, and allows only shore or boat fishing only per Minnesota State Park fishing regulations, a fishing license is required for both visitors and Minnesota residents. Purchasing a one-day or year-round vehicle permit is also required to enter the park.
Be sure to confirm what is allowed on the many trails in advance, as not all trails are suitable for cyclists, or horses. For example, cyclists are only permitted on paved trails, or gravel paths. It's essential to be mindful to protect the horses, other guests, and keep the variety of trails in excellent shape. While exploring, keep your eyes peeled for the 150 bird species, 50 species of mammals, and 25 kinds of reptiles or amphibians that live throughout the park. In the winter, guests also enjoy cross country skiing through the trail system.
For those who are limited on time, or would rather enjoy the park from their vehicle, Maplewood offers a scenic 5-mile, self-guided driving tour. The park is open daily, all year, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and is especially coveted in the fall due to the rich autumn foliage. No matter the season, the park provides trail access, wildlife viewing, and outdoor adventures for all.