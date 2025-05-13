America's Largest Mall Is A Giant Midwest Entertainment Destination Full Of Unique Attractions

Minnesota is often underestimated as one of the "flyover states" in the Midwest, but that's quickly changing. The Twin Cities metro area, made up of the two cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, is teeming with attractions and natural beauty. Minneapolis is a bikeable city with a 53-foot waterfall and an impressive number of lakes. Across the Mississippi River in St. Paul, you can explore fascinating museums as well as the State Capitol. Minnesota's main travel hub, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has been recognized as North America's best airport. From there, drive just a few minutes into the suburbs of Bloomington, and you'll find the biggest shopping mall in the country: the Mall of America. This giant complex covers 5.6 million square feet and has over 520 stores and numerous attractions.

Thanks to its convenient location close to the airport, getting to the Mall of America is a breeze. Light rail trains connect the mall with downtown Minneapolis, and Metro Transit buses offer regular transport to other places in the Twin Cities area; many nearby hotels also have free shuttles to the mall. But there's one top reason why the Mall of America is so popular: Minnesota doesn't have sales tax on clothing and shoes, so you can truly shop 'til you drop here.