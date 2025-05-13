America's Largest Mall Is A Giant Midwest Entertainment Destination Full Of Unique Attractions
Minnesota is often underestimated as one of the "flyover states" in the Midwest, but that's quickly changing. The Twin Cities metro area, made up of the two cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, is teeming with attractions and natural beauty. Minneapolis is a bikeable city with a 53-foot waterfall and an impressive number of lakes. Across the Mississippi River in St. Paul, you can explore fascinating museums as well as the State Capitol. Minnesota's main travel hub, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has been recognized as North America's best airport. From there, drive just a few minutes into the suburbs of Bloomington, and you'll find the biggest shopping mall in the country: the Mall of America. This giant complex covers 5.6 million square feet and has over 520 stores and numerous attractions.
Thanks to its convenient location close to the airport, getting to the Mall of America is a breeze. Light rail trains connect the mall with downtown Minneapolis, and Metro Transit buses offer regular transport to other places in the Twin Cities area; many nearby hotels also have free shuttles to the mall. But there's one top reason why the Mall of America is so popular: Minnesota doesn't have sales tax on clothing and shoes, so you can truly shop 'til you drop here.
Check out Mall of America's awesome attractions
There's a lot more to do at the Mall of America than just shopping — it's a massive entertainment complex, too. In the heart of the mall is Nickelodeon Universe, the biggest indoor theme park in the country boasting 7 acres of fun, games, and rides. Nostalgic locals might still refer to it as Camp Snoopy, the name of the original "Peanuts"-themed amusement park. The Log Chute remains one of the most popular rides still standing from this era. There's also FlyOver America, a flight simulation ride that brings guests on an impressive tour of the U.S.
Discover life under the sea on a trip to Sea Life, the largest aquarium in Minnesota. Don't miss the underwater tunnel, which is 300 feet long and allows you to see animals up close. The LEGO Store features a 34-foot-tall LEGO robot, and the family-friendly Crayola Experience offers a slew of fun activities for kids. Adults and kids alike will enjoy the unique Museum of Illusions, with exhibits and installations that will blow your mind. There's also a comedy club and a movie theater with multiple screens. Over the years, Mall of America has been used a film location itself — one of the most iconic scenes was in "D2: The Mighty Ducks," where the characters roller skate through the mall. And up until recently, you could even get married at the Mall of America: The Chapel of Love hosted over 8,000 weddings before it closed in 2022.
Where to eat, drink, and stay at the Mall of America
Besides browsing the many shops, there are over 60 restaurants and bars at the Mall of America to keep you energized. Visit FireLake Grill House or Cedar + Stone for farm-to-table experiences. Crave has fresh classic and contemporary American cuisine, plus excellent sushi. For casual yet delicious Greek food, head to Opa; if you're craving Mexican, don't miss Bussin Birria Tacos.
For themed drinks at the Mall of America, make a beeline for the lush Rainforest Café or Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. Sugar Factory is our top pick for over-the-top Instagrammable drinks, while Cantina Laredo offers happy hour deals and top-notch margs. FireLake also does excellent cocktails.
If you're planning on staying overnight, there are two hotels directly attached to the Mall of America. Radisson Blu Mall of America has sleek, modern rooms and is connected to the mall by a skyway. JW Marriott is also located on site, with luxury rooms and suites featuring plush bedding. There are about 50 other hotels within 10 minutes of the mall, so you'll be sure to find somewhere to lay your head after a busy day of shopping. If you're looking for another mega shopping experience, visit West Edmonton Mall in Canada, which boasts 800 stores.